Photos / Videos: Universal Fan Fest Nights Returns for a Second Year with New Franchises to Geek Out Over

The popular event is back at Universal Studios Hollywood for its second year with franchises like Scooby-Doo, Sailor Moon, One Piece, and more.

Universal Fan Fest Nights has officially returned to Universal Studios Hollywood for its second year, bringing with it new experiences inspired by different popular franchises, as well as some returning favorites. Let's explore everything that this year's event has to offer!

Even before guests entered the park, they were greeted by some fun carnival-like games in the plaza outside the park.

Of course, you'll find plenty of event merchandise, as well as items for the individual experiences. Get a closer look at all of this year's event merchandise in our previous post.

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot

New for the second edition of Fan Fest Nights events is Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot – an adventure that fuses theatrics, suspense, humor and engaging live-action, who-done-it mystery. In this clever adventure, guests will set off on location via the Studio Tour, cast as “extras” in a fictitious monster movie until a mysterious villain, known as The Phantom Director, hijacks the production by unleashing The Universal Monsters – Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man – throwing it into chaos and bringing the filming to a halt.

Equipped with a Mystery Manual at their disposal, guests will join forces with Scooby-Doo and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy in an attempt to uncover the Phantom Director’s identity.

Each member of the Mystery Inc. gang can be found at their own station helping guests solve the mystery, while Universal Monsters roam around and appear for show moments.

At the end of the experience, the Mystery Inc. gang hit the stage to reveal who The Phantom Director really is!

As guests return to the Upper Lot, a photo op awaits them.

Watch Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot

One Piece: Grand Pirate Show

After appearing for meet and greets last year, the Straw Hat Crew of One Piece are back for their own spectacular stunt show this year, taking over the WaterWorld venue.

Set against a backdrop reimagined as Midori Island, a mysterious outpost from the world of One Piece, the live stunt show will lure guests into the adventure as the Straw Hat Crew—Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji and Chopper—are in search of rare Pop Greens, a powerful resource on the island.

Watch One Piece: Grand Pirate Show

After the show, guests can once again meet with the Straw Hat Crew.

In fact, the whole area leading up to the stage show is decked out in One Piece, with the Hollywood & Vine restaurant transformed into Sanji's Galley.

Nearby, you'll also find a One Piece themed bar.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe

Inside the DreamWorks Theatre, guests will step into a vibrant world inspired by the Moon Kingdom, where a powerful darkness threatens the harmony of the cosmos. The show follows Super Sailor Moon as she calls upon the Sailor Guardians to stand together and restore balance. Throughout the performance, guests are encouraged to join the adventure as Sailor Moon and her allies unite their powers in an uplifting moment of transformation and teamwork.

The show invites fans into a dazzling celestial adventure alongside Sailor Moon and her fellow Sailor Guardians for a theatrical celebration of light, friendship, and courage.

Guests can even meet with the Pretty Guardian herself, in what is proving to be a popular meet and greet experience.

Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff

Moving into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests can journey into the Forbidden Forest, complete with dense trees, mossy boulders — and yes, an abundance of magical creatures. Curiosities hide behind every corner of the Forbidden Forest; even without a magical creature in sight, every inch feels completely alive.

Guests will be guided through the forest in groups, with a Hogwarts professor at the lead. They'll begin by winding their way through the forest under the premise of meeting a professor for a nighttime lesson. But when the guests find them, everything changes.

The professor discovers something alarming: A Hippogriff is lost. With their fearless professor, guests will face magical creatures, challenging spells, and tests of courage to help aid the lost Hippogriff.

Watch Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff

Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras

After being previewed recently for day guests, Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras has officially debuted at Fan Fest Nights. In this experience, guests will come across dinosaurs, vehicles, and characters from the popular franchise.

Walking under the iconic Jurassic Park archway, guests will come across characters from the original film, such as John Hammond, Ian Malcom and Dennis Nedry.

Plenty of prop vehicles and dinosaurs from the entire franchise can be found in this experience as well.

Watch Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras

Yoshi in Super Nintendo World

Similar to last year's event, Super Nintendo World is being overtaken by Yoshi – but this time, in five different colors! Fans are invited to meet with Yoshi in their favorite color, and participate in a scavenger hunt that will grant them access to a special meet and greet.

Begin your experience by picking up a special pamphlet, then solve the clues and show to a team member to receive your reward!

Different colored Yoshi hats are handed out to guests.

In what can only be described as a summoning circle of some sort, the various Yoshi come together for a quick little dance before meeting guests.

The grand prize is a special meet and greet with green Yoshi and Mario.

Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep

A popular experience that has returned, mostly the same as last year, is Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep. The experience invites guests to join the Harpers, a spy network dedicated to saving the city of Waterdeep.

As guests wait in line, they’ll see many iconic elements of Dungeons & Dragons projected onto the wall of the soundstage.

Fellow Harpers introduce you to a quest to save Waterdeep from the clutches of the notorious beholder, Xanathar the Beholder, and his goldfish.

Xanathar himself is a gigantic and fully articulated puppet, created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

One final wicked encounter follows the impressive Xanathar, bringing the experience to an end.

Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep

Nearby, on the second level of Jurassic Cafe, you’ll find the First Roll Tavern – offering Dungeons & Dragons inspired dishes and drinks like the Goodberry and Dragon Egg Cheesecake.

You'll also find some Dungeons & Dragons merchandise.

Universal Fan Fest Nights runs on select nights through Saturday, May 16 at Universal Studios Hollywood.