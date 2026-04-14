Universal Fan Fest Nights Releases New Images of Fun Food and Merchandise Offerings for 2026 Event

Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 starts in just a little over a week at Universal Studios Hollywood, and today the popular Southern California theme park released some new official photos of the food and merchandise offerings that will be available for purchase at the event, which we had the opportunity to preview back at the beginning of the month. Check out the new images below.

What's happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has released new photos of the food, beverage, and merchandise offerings that will be available at Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026.

First up are the food menu items themed to Dungeons & Dragons and its First Roll Tavern on the Lower Lot. The offerings pictured below are the Eldritch Blast beverage and Dragon Egg Cheesecake dessert. Special D&D-themed menu items will also be available at Universal CityWalk's Vivo Italian Kitchen.

From the world of Super Mario, Universal is offering three different varieties of Yoshi's Smoothie-- Mango Banana, Apple Melon, and Blueberry Ube. These will be available in Super Nintendo World during the event.

The One Piece-themed offerings include the Chopper Cupcake, Nico Robin's Tropical Iced Tea, Luffy's Straw Hat, and Franky's Loco Moco Burger. Guests can find more One Piece specialty items at CityWalk's NBC Sports Grill & Brew.

When it comes to Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters, Universal has you covered food-wise with the Super Shaggy Sandwich, Scooby Snacks, assorted themed pastries, and the Colossal Monster Dog.

Lastly from the food side of things, over in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter you'll be able to grab this delicious-looking Hippogriff Brown Sugar & Oat Trifle.

Moving on to merchandise, Dungeons & Dragons fans can pick up an Owlbear plush and assorted characters represented in backpack clips.

You'll need a backpack to go with the clips, obviously, so why not get this one with the Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 logo on it?

Yoshi is well-represented in the Universal Fan Fest Nights merchandise this year, with multi-colored t-shirts, an egg sipper, and a customizable headband.

Dress your One Piece best with these apparel items themed to the show.

Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters will have plushes, beverage containers, and apparel inspired by the experience available for purchase.

And finally we come back around to Harry Potter again, and in the Wizarding World you can bring this Hippogriff plush into your collection.

Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 takes place on select nights from Thursday, April 23 through Sunday, May 16 at Universal Studios Hollywood. For additional information be sure to visit Universal's official website.