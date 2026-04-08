Stay Dry with Magic: Universal Releases New Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho
Check it out in-park or on shopUniversal!
Staying dry at Universal Parks just got a little more magical with the release of a new Wizarding World-themed poncho.
What’s Happening:
- As we head into Spring, guests heading to Universal Parks & Resorts can expect to encounter occasional rainstorms.
- And, while the park does offer plastic ponchos, now Harry Potter fans can add a more stylish way to protect themselves from inclement weather.
- The new Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho features an all black design, with the Hogwarts crest on both the front and back of the zip-up outerwear.
- Featuring a large hood and long design, fans will be able to keep much of their clothing and hair dry from the rain.
- Running for $50, fans can pick up the Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter now.
- Those who can’t make it out to one of the parks can also purchase the poncho on shopUniversal.
- For those looking to head to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands throughout the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Universal:
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- Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon Announce Groundbreaking New Immersive Experiences
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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