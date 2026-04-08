Stay Dry with Magic: Universal Releases New Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho

Check it out in-park or on shopUniversal!

Staying dry at Universal Parks just got a little more magical with the release of a new Wizarding World-themed poncho. 

What’s Happening:

  • As we head into Spring, guests heading to Universal Parks & Resorts can expect to encounter occasional rainstorms. 
  • And, while the park does offer plastic ponchos, now Harry Potter fans can add a more stylish way to protect themselves from inclement weather. 
  • The new Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho features an all black design, with the Hogwarts crest on both the front and back of the zip-up outerwear. 

  • Featuring a large hood and long design, fans will be able to keep much of their clothing and hair dry from the rain. 
  • Running for $50, fans can pick up the Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter now. 
  • Those who can’t make it out to one of the parks can also purchase the poncho on shopUniversal
  • For those looking to head to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands throughout the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Universal:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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