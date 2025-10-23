Epic Access: Universal Orlando Debuts New Park-to-Park Ticket Options That Include Epic Universe

Still no news on those Annual Passes, though.

Universal Orlando has shared new multi-day ticket options for 2026, including the ability to bounce between parks including Universal Epic Universe !

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has announced new ticket options for 2026, launching all-new multi-day tickets that give guests the opportunity to choose how often they’d like to access the destination’s award-winning theme parks – including Universal Epic Universe – for the duration of their visit.

Starting today, guests can purchase 3-Day, 4-Day and 5-Day tickets for visits in 2026 that include access to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe, with upgrade options available that include access to Universal Volcano Bay water park.

Additionally, unlike previous ticket types, some of these multi-day tickets include park-to-park access, which allows guests to bounce between each park (including Universal Epic Universe) on the same day.

1-Day tickets and 2-Day tickets - which include one day access to Universal Studios Florida and/or Islands of Adventure plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe - are also on sale now for visits in 2026 .

While new multi-day ticket products were revealed for 2026, as of press time no further information on Universal Epic Universe updates to Universal Orlando Annual Passes has not been shared.

More About The Tickets:

3 Day Tickets (Base or Park-To-Park Options)

Includes three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and/or Universal Epic Universe.

3-Day Base Ticket: enjoy multi-day access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure OR Universal Epic Universe, with access to one theme park per day.

3-Day Park-to-Park Ticket: enjoy multi-day access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure AND Universal Epic Universe for all three days. Guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit.

4 Day Park-to-Park Tickets Includes four days of park-to-park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for all four days – meaning guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit.

5 Day Park-to-Park Tickets Includes five days of park-to-park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for all five days – meaning guests can bounce between multiple theme parks on every day of their visit.



Still Waiting:

The fact that Universal Epic Universe, the newest theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort, is now offering park-to-park access for multi-day ticket holders should be a good sign for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, who have been clamoring for some kind of update on when their pass will include the new park.

While Universal Epic Universe did hold special previews (separately ticketed) ahead of the park’s opening in May of 2025, along with special discounted single day tickets for the chance to experience the highly-touted new park, there has been little to no word on when passholders can expect to get admission into the new park on their pass.

The addition of park-to-park access with the multi-day tickets can be perceived as a step in that direction for Annual Passholders to be admitted, as bouncing between parks or stopping by for quick visits is something the annual passholders tend to do, especially if local.

Here’s to hoping we’ll get more updates on annual pass admission to Universal Epic Universe soon.