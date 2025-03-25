Universal Terra Luna Resort Officially Opens at Universal Orlando Resort

The sister resort to Universal Stella Nova Resort is now open near Universal Epic Universe.
Two months following the opening of Universal Stella Nova Resort, its sister resort, Universal Terra Luna Resort, is now open!

What’s Happening:

  • Located near Universal Epic Universe, Universal Terra Luna Resort invites guests to step onto a new planet that has yet to be discovered – but has been brought to life by Universal Creative and Loews Hotels & Co.
  • Comfortable and affordable, with resort-style amenities, the Prime Value Hotel invites guests to touchdown on an otherworldly landscape within a solar system of vacation fun.​​
  • Terra Luna Resort’s guest rooms comfortably sleep four guests in two queen beds and feature space station-styled windows – making this an exciting escape for guests looking to rest between their adventures at the theme parks.

  • The hotel also offers a variety of convenient dining options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Omega Cafe and Market, lunar-inspired cocktails at Luna Bar in the lobby, and burgers, drinks, and other culinary fare at the poolside Moonrise Grill and Moonrise Bar.

  • Terra Luna Resort offers a resort-style pool with a hot tub and fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a game room, and a Universal Orlando Resort Store for the latest fan-favorite apparel and collectibles.

