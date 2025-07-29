SeaWorld San Diego Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Orca Encounter Presentation
Created by animal educators, the latest reimagining of the Orca Encounter presentation connects guests with orcas through powerful stories and conservation-driven action.
Reaffirming their commitment to world-class animal care, SeaWorld San Diego has debuted the next evolution of its iconic Orca Encounter presentation.
What’s Happening:
- The reimagined Orca Encounter brings together immersive storytelling, personal narratives and a renewed focus on education and emotion—deepening guests’ connection to ocean conservation through the eyes of SeaWorld’s orcas, powerful ambassadors of their species.
- The updated show gives a more personal, inspiring and educational look at orcas, their natural behaviors and the strong human-animal bonds that define their care.
- Interestingly, the presentation will vary by day, offering a rotating selection of experiences reflecting the individuality of each animal – leading to great repeatability for guests.
- The orcas demonstrate natural behaviors seen in the wild – powerful breaches, hunting techniques, playful splashes and engaging enrichment sessions – encouraging the orcas to be cognitive and physically stimulated while giving guests a firsthand look at their incredible capabilities.
- The presentation also features dynamic video elements adding depth and perspective to the conservation message.
- Guests might also notice nods to SeaWorld’s past, particularly in the nostalgic uniforms worn by the orca team.
- SeaWorld San Diego hopes each guest leaves feeling more inspired to safeguard our oceans, continue to learn more about orcas in the wild, and return again to catch a new glimpse into the world of these intelligent, dynamic marine mammals.
What They’re Saying:
- Blake Foster, Senior Zoological Specialist: “This was a true team effort. We’ve dreamed about this for years. We started working on the new presentation in 2023, and every moment has been about deepening the connection between the orcas, us and the guests."
- Eric Otjen, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego: “Our animal care team is devoted to these animals, often spending more time with the orcas than they do with their own families. This presentation is a tribute to those bonds and to the potential we have to inspire change through connection and education."
What Else is Happening at SeaWorld San Diego?
- The fan-favorite water coaster Journey to Atlantis is reopening this summer, featuring a new immersive queue experience, stunning new on-ride effects, and a link to the S.E.A. Collective.
- Earlier this year, the park opened their newest exhibit, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience, which might just be SeaWorld’s most immersive yet (at least in this country).
- Running every Saturday through August 23rd, the Summer Concert Series brings artists from the 90s and 00s to SeaWorld San Diego.
