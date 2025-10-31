Photos / Video: Universal Orlando's Wicked: The Experience Updated with Costumes and Merchandise from "Wicked: For Good"

What is this feeling? So sudden and new...

Wicked: The Experience has been updated at Universal Studios Florida to feature screen-used costumes from Wicked: For Good, the highly-anticipated second installment in the franchise. We were invited out this morning to check out the updated exhibit.

The changes to the exhibit – which first opened last year alongside the debut of the first film – are immediately apparent, as Glinda and Elphaba appear in their new costumes in artwork on the building.

Speaking of Glinda and Elphaba, they were there to welcome us to Oz!



This display features replicas of Glinda and Elphaba’s main costumes from the new film, as it appears we’re following the Yellow Brick Road to the Wizard.

Around the corner, actual screen-used costumes are on display, worn by Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

Wicked: For Good Merchandise

Of course, there’s plenty of new merchandise available, ranging from home goods, plush, bag charms, accessories, and apparel.

Wicked: For Good Treats

Universal Orlando Resort will also be offering Wicked: For Good themed treats such as the Emerald City Focaccia and Strawberriful Waffle. Both of these items can be found at the Emerald City Eats snack stand right outside Wicked: The Experience.

Just down the street at Schwab’s Pharmacy, you can treat yourself to the Yellow Road Shake with Dulce de Leche ice cream or the Wizards Elixir Shake with Mint Chocolate Chip.

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters everywhere on November 21st, 2025.