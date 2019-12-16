Social Reaction Roundup: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Later this week, the Skywalker saga will officially come to an end. But, before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches the masses, tonight marked the world premiere of the film. In addition to the cast, crew, and lucky fans that were in attendance, some critics also had the chance to preview the Episode IX for themselves. While their full reviews are embargoed, they were able to post their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the tweets we’ve come across (and, yes, they’re spoiler-free):

Some had rather simple ways to sum up their feelings:

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker…OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry…. pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

Just got done watching #StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker and all I can say is wow. WOW and WOW. It pays homage to all of the films and does a great job of wrapping up this epic story. Phenomenal in every way. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

Meanwhile, some found the words to elaborate on their love a bit:

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

Review of #RiseOfSkywalker is….not coming til Wednesday. But it will be a good one! An ultimately satisfying and moving conclusion to the trio of trilogies. This is the ending Star Wars deserves — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) December 17, 2019

#StarWarsRiseofSkywalker reaction: JJ Abrams nailed it. He was able to bring a cohesive arc to this trilogy that feels like a fitting end to the saga as a whole. I’m so emotionally drained. Star Wars fans will be very happy. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: Really awesome! The best of the new trilogy! Really fun, lots of humor, a big heart! So many surprises! It’s everything #StarWars fans are hoping for, and more! A very satisfying conclusion! A lot of fan service, but I loved it! pic.twitter.com/9iSjFpifu6 — The Mantzalorian (@MovieMantz) December 17, 2019

Others were more measured in their praise:

The seams from Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ director changes, rushed production schedules, etc., are still present in #RiseofSkywalker, but most fun, gorgeous, rewarding of the films. Not sure Palpatine/Empire needed 3rd trilogy, but what matters is conclusion of Kylo-Rey: it delivers. pic.twitter.com/gv9MlRaZOE — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is rocky af at the start, but ultimately I had a pretty darn good time at the movies. It’s a whole lot of movie that ticks a lot of boxes. Maybe TOO many boxes. It ticked many of mine! It may tick some of yours! There will be many opinions! This is one of them! — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) December 17, 2019

Similarly, some had thoughts on the amount of plot:

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker brings the serial feeling back to Star Wars. A lot happens, there is constant forward momentum. There seems to be a lot for future Expanded Universe to explain. — The Marvelous Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) December 17, 2019

In case you fall into that crowd:

No spoilers (good and bad):

I saw #RiseofSkywalker. It was a movie with people in it! Things happened! @ThatKevinSmith was two rows behind me and enhanced my moviegoing experience tenfold. These are my spoiler-free words! — ✨ ashley 🎄 esqueda ✨ (@AshleyEsqueda) December 17, 2019

Now #RiseofSkywalker does have its low points that I can’t say without dishing out spoilers but I did enjoy the film. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

Of course, not everyone was such a fan:

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres December 20th.