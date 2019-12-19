“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Tie-In Merchandise Round-Up – Goodies from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now playing in theaters– not to mention the holiday season upon us– now is the perfect time to take a look at some of the many, many items of available merchandise tied in to the new movie.

STAR WARS ULTIMATE D-O INTERACTIVE DROID

The ULTIMATE D-O INTERACTIVE DROID lets kids and fans display and play with a replica that has a self-balancing wheel, multiple modes of play, moving head and antennas, and features light-up LED eyes, sound effects, and premium deco inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Drive D-O around using the free downloadable app, or play in one of multiple modes, whether D-O is resting in the included docking station or rolling around on the floor! When using the ball, Ultimate D-O will play in Follow Mode and Chase Mode. This interactive droid has premium deco, so it looks great on shelves while displayed in the docking station. With the ULTIMATE D-O INTERACTIVE DROID, bring the fun and magic of the STAR WARS saga home! Includes droid, ball, USB charge cable, and removable docking station.

Star Wars x Levi's Collection

Inspired by a galaxy far, far away…. Star Wars™ x Levi's®: Two classics come together for an out-of-this-world collection.

Columbia Star Wars Jackets

Crush rebellious weather with a waterproof-breathable shell and synthetic insulation built to keep wet out and warmth in. The mesh sleeve pocket, zip hand pockets, kangaroo pouch, and side-entry zip provide extra utility while the adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem deliver a just-right fit.

Star Wars | Robert Graham

BABY MILO × STAR WARS

Celebrate with A BATHING APE® and STAR WARS™ with a special collaboration commemorating the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The galactic lineup of products includes pullover hoodies, crew necks, T-shirts and key chains featuring interpretations of beloved Star Wars

characters, illustrated in the streetwear brand’s beloved BABY MILO® style.

Star Wars x Le Creuset Collection

Star Wars x Coach Collection

Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Special Edition by Samsung

This special edition device will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The bundle also comes with exclusive Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds for fans to enjoy.

QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Edition

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

LEGO

Funko Pop!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker "Dark Side" Rey Lightsaber Limited Edition Replica

EFX is proud to offer the Limited-Edition prop replica of the “Dark Side” Rey! It is machined out of solid aluminum with all metal details pieces. This replica is based on a detailed study of the actual prop and reference materials supplied by the Lucasfilm production team. This lightsaber is screen accurate not only in the geometry, but down to the detailed weathering, as well. Also, the hinge mechanism is the same one that was used in the actual prop.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Galaxy of Heroes is introducing new kit and character options inspired by The Rise of Skywalker: General Hux, a Sith Trooper, and a new Finn unit have already arrived on the holotable. Poe, Rey, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, General Raddus, and the Finalizer all make their way into the game between now and March 2020.

Star Wars: Commander

Maz Kanata and Lando Calrissian will join the game as part of a 4-week event, centered around retrieving important items from smugglers. As part of the event, players will have the opportunity to earn a new powerful cavalry unit, the Orbak Marauder and Elite Orbak Marauder equipment, meant to enhance resistance and offensive capabilities in battle.

Disney Emoji Blitz

Play fast paced rounds of match-3 to earn prizes, complete missions, and discover new emojis. Collect and play with hundreds of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars emojis like never before in an exciting matching game! Match Disney, Pixar and Star Wars emojis to score points. Unlock and collect exclusive stickers to use in chat!

Lucasfilm Publishing