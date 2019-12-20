Encore: Looking Back at “Godspell” on Broadway

by | Dec 20, 2019 2:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Godspell is a musical that exists. Good night everybody!

Oh, you’re still here. So, we have to go into the history of this one. I guess you should “Prepare Ye” for my utter confusion by Stephen Schwartz’s career. What fun!

Episode 3: Godspell

Book: John-Michael Tebelak

Music & Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz

Based on: Gospel of Saint Matthew

Broadway Premiere: June 22, 1976 at the Broadhurst Theatre

But, like, any Tony Awards?: 1 Nomination for Best Original Score

Best Song, as decided by me alone: …what nice weather we’re having, isn’t it?!

This show had a long journey to The Main Stem, one that isn’t seen much of these days. The show began as a drama project by various students at Carnegie Mellon University, aka one of the most prestigious theater schools in the country. It gave us Billy Porter, Holly Hunter, Judith Light, and Christian Borle, among others. The show was success in its creation, so it then moved to the famous La MaMam Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village, then Off-Broadway in May of 1971.

Weirdly, it took five years from its off-Broadway premiere before it made it to Broadway, proper. It first went to Australia, London, Toronto, and the big screen in the form of a film adaptation. It finally arrived on Broadway in June of 1976 at the Broadhurst Theatre, then moved to the Plymouth Theatre, then to the Ambassador all in the course of a year. It closed on September 4th, 1977 after five previews and 527 performances.

The show is a cast of eight who fill the roles of a theater troupe, of sorts, acting out the parables through song and dance. The lyrics come, as a rule, from traditional hymns.

There was a 2011 Broadway revival at the Circle in the Square Theatre that starred Corbin Bleu for two months, so that’s something.

However, the main Disney connection to Godspell is the composer Stephen Schwartz himself. While his Broadway musical career is bizarre (How do you go from Godspell and Pippin to W I C K E D?!?!), he joined Alan Menken in the 1990s for a successful run of Disney films.

He was the lyricist on Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted. Now THAT is a run of films! I have no choice but to reverse my Godspell snark (for this sentence) and commend the man who gave us “Just Around the Riverbend,” “The Bells of Notre Dame,” and “Happy Working Song.”

He is rumored to be working on the unannounced Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, which is also very exciting. If true. ‘Cause it could be a rumor. And I’m not confirming anything. But it COULD be true. And that is enough for me.

Arguably, most importantly, Mr. Schwartz worked on the theme song for Playhouse Disney’s Johnny and the Sprites. THAT, right there, is the culture. And I can ignore my lack of appreciation of Godspell for Johnny. Sorry, Stephen.

He also did the music for the ABC TV film Geppetto, starring Drew Carey. I repeat: Sorry, Stephen. Godspell to Geppetto. I leave that there with no further comment. Enjoy this week’s Encore!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend