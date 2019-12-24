Interview: Disneyland’s “Let It Glow” Designer Jeff Maloney Talks Creating the New Holiday Decorations

At the end of November, Disneyland Resort unveiled an eye-catching new holiday display throughout its Downtown Disney District outdoor shopping and dining area. “Let It Glow” consists of dozens upon dozens of decorative neon-colored trees in what the resort calls a “whimsical celebration of the season.” Having seen this immersive exhibition up close, I can agree that it definitely adds to the unique wintertime feel of visiting the Happiest Place On Earth during its “Holidays Begin Here” festivities.

I recently had the wonderful opportunity to interview Disneyland Resort’s Jeff Maloney, who served as project lead for Downtown Disney’s “Let It Glow,” and he told me about the inspiration for the innovative gallery of trees and the transformation process he and his team used to bring the jaw-dropping display to life. Enjoy!

Laughing Place: Tell me about your history working for Disneyland Resort and your experience with design.

Jeff Maloney: I started working with the resort about three years ago. Prior to getting hired by Resort Enhancement, I worked professionally in theater design and fabrication. During my free time I would visit Disneyland Resort and see all of the seasonal decor. After seeing the fantastic holiday decor, I joked with my friend, "This is someone's job – to make all of this decor. I should try to do this." In a very serendipitous moment, two months later, I saw a job posting to be a park decorator at the resort, and the rest is history. Disneyland Resort is a great place to work.

LP: How were the "Let It Glow" Holiday Lights conceived?

Maloney: We were playing with the idea of having a unique artificial plant material for the holiday season to contrast with the live plant materials. While brainstorming how we could produce something interesting and beautiful, we discovered a fluorescent material that reacts to UV light. This material acted as the catalyst for the whole design, as we ventured to see how we can manipulate color and form to create a beautiful piece of art.

LP: What was the goal with this year's holiday display in Downtown Disney District and how would you compare it to years past?

Maloney: This decor overlay helps our guests to think about Disneyland and the Holidays in a very different way. We wanted to create a fantastic and eclectic holiday display that cannot be seen anywhere else, which is what Disney does best. We strive to provide our guests with new and exciting environmental displays, and an entirely different take on holiday decor. In the past we have focused the Downtown Disney District decor on more traditional style decor. The display included a large, classic Christmas tree with presents and toy soldiers at the bottom as the main focal point. This year we wanted to depart from this and spread eclectic decor throughout the district.

LP: How would you describe "Let It Go" to someone who hasn't yet seen it in person?

Maloney: 'Let it Glow' is a contemporary piece of holiday installation art that mixes traditional forms with unexpected applications. It electrifies the Downtown Disney District with a neon glow, and creates an encompassing forest of color and light for guests to explore and enjoy.

LP: Would you recommend seeing the display at both daytime and after dark or is one preferred over the other?

Maloney: I would absolutely recommend seeing this display both during the day and at night. We were very intentional in the color and material choices because we wanted a piece that would be interpreted differently depending on the time of day. During the day, when the sun hits the trees, they pop out of the natural landscape in an almost photo rendered way. At night, however, they create more of a magical forest, contrasting with the nighttime and emulating a feeling of nostalgia and excitement.

LP: How has the general guest reaction to "Let It Glow" been so far?

Maloney: The reaction to our 'Let it Glow' decor so far has been great. One of my favorite things about working at the resort is exploring the areas where we put decor and seeing how our guests interact with it. One morning I was asked by a guest to take a photo of them in front of a grouping of neon trees, not knowing that I had just installed the trees, and it lit up my heart.

LP: Why is it important for the Downtown Disney District and Disneyland Resort in general to change up its decor with each passing season?

Maloney: One of the many reasons that our guests love and continue to visit Disneyland Resort is because of new and exciting decor. Disneyland Resort is special and can be a life-changing experience for our guests. It is not only a place for them to have fun, but it is also a place for them to make memories. Our Holiday decor acts as a catalyst for generating those positive, long lasting moments that can stick with someone for the rest of their lives. So, I think it is our duty to continue to reinvent so that our guests can make new holiday memories year after year.

LP: Finally, are there any hidden surprises or details within the display that we should look out for?

Maloney: Part of this design was to use color in a way that our guests will find combinations that speak to them and fall in love with that moment, or maybe a transition of one color to another. We were aiming for creating an environment, rather than just decor, so we didn't want to hide anything from guest sight. That being said, there may be a hidden Mickey somewhere if you're standing in the right place… We are at Disneyland Resort after all.

“Let It Glow” will be on display at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District through Monday, January 6.