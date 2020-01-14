Orca Encounter Makes a Splash at SeaWorld Orlando

”Orca: a relatively small toothed whale (Orcinus orca of the family Delphinidae) that is black above with white underparts and white oval-shaped patches behind the eyes: KILLER WHALE.” That is the Merriam Webster Dictionary definition, but to most the name “Shamu” is what comes to mind when they see an orca. Thankfully over the past few years the SeaWorld parks have been striving to expand guest knowledge of these beautiful creatures and the new “Orca Encounter” show takes giant leaps in this effort.

Debuting on New Years Day this new show removes a lot of the theatrics of some of the past shows and focuses more on the orcas and their world. I’ve been visiting SeaWorld parks all my life and have seen my share of “Shamu Shows” and I have to say this new show does an excellent job of putting the spotlight on not only the orcas but also the amazing training team.

Of course the show keeps the standard jumps, flips, and splashing but instead of just having it happen, the trainers talk about how these actions are not taught to the killer whales to entertain the crowds but are part of their natural behavior in the wild.

As someone who has admired these beautiful creatures most of my life, but in the past has passed up the former shows because they have been the same thing, this show is now a must see for me on future visits to the park.

