This week during the London Toy Fair, Funko revealed some of their new Pop! Vinyl Figures that will be debuting this spring including two collections inspired by retro Disney/ABC shows. Fans of Gummi Bears and Dinosaurs can bring home fun these obscure but awesome collectibles. Both Funko styled franchises are available now for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)