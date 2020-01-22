Rock the Dots With New Minnie Mouse Looks on shopDisney

Happy National Polka Dots Day! Today, fashionistas of all ages are celebrating those tiny little circles that add character to their attire and help to establish a signature style. Speaking of style, Disney’s own fashion icon, Minnie Mouse has been rockin’ the dots for more than 90 years! In honor of her unique look, shopDisney has introduced a new collection of Minnie Mouse-inspired looks that feature plenty of polka dots.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Minnie Mouse Fashion

Has Minnie ever worn a bad outfit? We didn’t think so! Take a cue for the style icon and dress yourself in these oh-so-cute looks.

Seeing Spots

Heading to the Disney Parks? These Mouse-themed accessories are the perfect way to share your love for all things Minnie! Plus, if you end up meeting her, she’ll likely get a big kick out of being your style inspiration.

Cup of Tea?

Pour yourself a calming cup of tea while you mull over what fabulous fashion statement to you’ll make tomorrow.

Minnie Mouse Floral Collection

Finally, Minnie Mouse has traded her signature dots for pink flowers, but don’t worry, this isn’t a permanent change! In fact, several of these items even feature the tiny circles hidden in the lining, assuring Minnie’s never too far from her polka dots.