Disney+ Watch Guide: February 14-20

This week’s Disney+ Watch Guide starts with a whole lot of love! Today marks the season 2 premiere of Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, now a Disney+ Original, and we also have a guide that can help you celebrate Valentine’s Day on Disney+. This includes one of today’s new library additions, Splash, the Tom Hanks romantic comedy about a human falling in love with a mermaid. Our Library Highlights section will make sure you don’t miss two milestone anniversaries this year, including 70 years of Walt Disney’s classic animated feature, Cinderella. We hope you have a magical week on Disney+!

New Exclusives

Disney Fairytale Weddings – “Marching Down the Aisle”

“To pull off an under-water proposal for his girlfriend Megan, David secretly travels to Hawaii, where a special performer completes the fairy tale. Passionate Ohio State fans get a wedding gift that blows their minds.”

“When Elena learns her school mascot honors a man with a horrific past, she makes it her mission to have the mascot changed. Bobby grapples with his heritage when an opposing team member makes fun of him for the way his name is spelled. Gabi tries to find the work-life balance between a case she’s thrilled to be working on and a boss who doesn’t have boundaries.”

“Robbie has a strong connection to nature, and through his journey visiting America’s 129 national monuments, he realized that they must be protected. He created a virtual reality tour of these monuments, and travels to schools to share the technology. Transporting the next generation to these special places, he hopes to instill a sense of purpose to protect them for the future.”

“Disney Publishing Worldwide’s Grace Lee provides an intimate look into the world of illustration and storytelling. Lee’s interest in the power of images began at an early age and inspired her to work in the visual arts. Today, Grace spends her days collaborating with filmmakers and other creatives to extend Disney’s most beloved stories from screen to book.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

“Host Amber Kemp-Gerstel and the Wulfs build a craft inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.”

New on Disney+

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah star in this romantic comedy about a man who falls in love with a woman who just so happens to be a mermaid. Directed by Ron Howard, Splash was the debut film of Disney’s Touchstone Pictures label.

A lonely girl befriends a stray dog in this 20th Century Fox adaptation of a classic novel.

Marvel TV Shows

February 16th – Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20th – Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

February 20th – Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Library Highlights

There are countless love-themed films on Disney+ and our special Valentine’s Day guide makes it easy to choose a movie for a cozy Valentine’s Day at home. There’s even a collection of Simpsons episodes!

70th Anniversary – Cinderella

The future of Disney Animation was saved on February 15th, 1950, when Walt Disney’s animated classic Cinderella was released. It was the studio’s first full-length animated feature in almost a decade and introduced the world to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

25th Anniversary – Heavyweights

Tony Perkis (Ben Stiller) took over Camp Hope on February 17th, 1995, introducing the world to the doomed Perkisizing method. Celebrate 25 years of Judd Apatow’s classic family comedy on Disney+.