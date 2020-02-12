The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Content on Disney+

by | Feb 12, 2020 3:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

There’s a whole lot of love on Disney+ this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re planning a romantic night in with the answer to your heart’s duet, celebrating with the entire family, or still looking for your happily ever after, there’s no shortage of heartwarming content to stream this weekend. Here are a few recommendations from Disney+ and the Laughing Place team.

Disney+ Originals

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings

The second season of Disney’s Fairytale Weddings starts February 14th as a Disney+ exclusive, plus the entire first season of six episodes are already streaming.

Forky Asks A Question: What is Love?

Forky attempts to understand the concept of love from Bonnie’s elder toys who believe they’ve been there, done that.

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

In this heartwarming romantic adventure, a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady, an overachieving, pampered American Cocker Spaniel house dog and Tramp, a tough but lovable, fast-talking stray, embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Animated Features

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Embark on an epic adventure with Belle, Beast, and all the characters you love, with the music you’ll never forget.

Cinderella (1950)

Beloved by generations of fans, Disney’s timeless classic Cinderella is now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection and the prestigious National Film Registry. With its enchanting story, iconic animation, unforgettable characters and plenty of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.” Cinderella’s adventure proves dreams really do come true!

Doug’s First Movie

The Valentine’s Day Dance is approaching and Doug Funny is working up the courage to ask his longtime crush Patty Mayonaise to be his date. But when he secretly rescues a mysterious creature from the polluted Lucky Duck Lake, his romantic plans get even more complicated.

Hercules

Hercules teams with babyhood pal Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil, a feisty personal trainer, and matches wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades, who's having a devil of a time with his hostile takeover of the universe.

The Little Mermaid

Ariel, the fun-loving and mischievous mermaid, is enchanted with all things human. Disregarding her father’s order to stay away from the world above the sea, she strikes a bargain with a devious sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for legs. But can she also win a prince's heart?

The Princess and the Frog

A modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios features a beautiful girl named Tiana who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.

Robin Hood (1973)

The story of England's legendary hero is retold in Disney's animated classic.

Sleeping Beauty

Fall under the spell of Sleeping Beauty, the ultimate fairy tale that is now part of the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection. In this legend, jealous fairy Maleficent curses the kingdom’s beloved Princess Aurora and sends her into a deep sleep. Will brave Prince Phillip awaken her with true love’s kiss?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White wins the hearts of the Seven Dwarfs and triumphs over an evil Queen in a film that embodies The Walt Disney Signature Collection’s animation legacy.

Tangled

When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit is taken hostage by Rapunzel, a teen with 70 feet of golden hair who's looking for her ticket out of the tower where she's been locked away for years, the unlikely duo sets off on a hair-raising escapade.

WALL-E

After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the curious and lovable WALL•E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek robot named EVE. Join them and a hilarious cast of characters on a journey across the universe.

Live-Action Movies

10 Things I Hate About You

On the first day at his new school, Cameron instantly falls for Bianca the gorgeous girl of his dreams.

Aladdin (2019)

From Disney comes a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, featuring Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, with the charming street rat Aladdin and the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine!

High School Musical

Popular high school basketball star, Troy, and a shy, academically-gifted newcomer Gabriella, discover they share a secret passion for singing.

Never Been Kissed

Drew Barrymore lights up this romantic comedy as a nerdy reporter who goes undercover at a high school, reliving her agonizing adolescence but finding love for the first time.

Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement

Princess Mia has just turned 21 and is to succeed her grandmother as the Queen of Genovia, but an unmarried woman can't be made queen. She now has 30 days to find a husband!

Splash (Premieres Feb 14th)

Tom Hanks stars as a workaholic who's convinced he can't fall in love. That is, until he's mysteriously rescued at sea by the mermaid of his dreams!

Tuck Everlasting

A young woman meets and falls in love with a young man who is part of a family of immortals.

The Simpsons

There are nine romantic Valentine’s Day themed episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+. Click here to see them all.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Comments

