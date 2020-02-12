Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “The Simpsons” on Disney+

by | Feb 12, 2020 1:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

When you think about creating a romantic evening at home this Valentine’s Day, there’s a lot of romantic films to choose from, especially on Disney+. But if you “Choo-choo-choose” to be unconventional, you can have a marathon of the most love-filled episodes of The Simpsons. Disney shared this collection of Simpsons episodes perfect for a romantic night in.

Season 4 Episode 15 – “I Love Lisa” – Lisa feels pity for Ralph, a nerdy classmate, and gives him a card on Valentine’s Day. But to her horror, Ralph develops a crush on her.

Season 10 Episode 14 – “I’m With Cupid” – Apu showers his wife with Valentine’s Day surprises…making men throughout Springfield look like cheapskates.

Season 14 Episode 15 – “C.E. D’oh” – On Valentine’s Day…when Homer attends a college course on how to succeed in the corporate world, he becomes the owner of the nuclear power plant and fires Mr. Burns…only to realize that running the plant means being away from his family.

Season 18 Episode 9 – “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” – During the Christmas holiday, Marge attempts to muster the wherewithal to kick down-on-his-luck Gil out of the house. On Valentine’s Day, Gil interrupts Homer and Marge as they share a romantic interlude.

Season 19 Episode 12 – “Love, Springfieldian Style” – When Homer and Marge become trapped in a tunnel of love, three Valentine’s Day stories unfold: Bonnie and Clyde steal each other hearts; a take-off on Lady and the Tramp depicts Homer as a deadbeat dog, and punk rockers Lisa and Nelson become hooked on sweets.

Season 22 Episode 13 – “The Blue and the Gray” – Unable to get a date for Valentine’s Day, Moe asks Homer to act as his “wingman,” and help him attract women; and Marge has her entire head of hair dyed gray after she discovers her first gray hair.

Season 23 Episode 13 – “The Daughter Also Rises” – As Valentine’s Day approaches, Marge grows concerned when Lisa finds a boyfriend; Bart and Millhouse set out on a “myth busting” mission at Springfield Elementary.

Season 25 Episode 11 – “Specs and the City” – Mr. Burns gives high-tech eyeglasses to all of his employees in order to spy on them. Homer loves the enhanced reality of his new gadget – that is, until Marge tries them on and he finds out she’s seeing a marriage counselor. Meanwhile, Bart takes a stand against buying Nelson a Valentine’s Day card, despite buying one for every other kid in class, and Nelson delivers him an ultimatum: find him the best Valentine’s Day gift ever or be fed to the classroom electric pencil sharpener.

Season 27 Episode 13 – “Love is in the N2-02-Ar-Co2-Ne-He-CH4” – Lonely Professor Fink uses science to turn himself into a man whom women find attractive. Then, overwhelmed by the attention, he invents an algorithm to perfectly pair the lonely men and women of Springfield, realizing that scientific exploration is his true love. Meanwhile, Marge, Bart, and Lisa visit Grampa for Valentine’s Day and try to rescue the old folks from a drug-induced hallucination that allows them to relive their happiest memories.

