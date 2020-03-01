March 2020 Disney Highlights

March 1

On a special episode of Raven’s Home, Booker’s new friends pressure him to try vaping, but he turns them down and warns them about the dangers. They don’t listen and when Coach Spitz finds a vape pen, the boys all claim it belongs to Booker and he is suspended. While a disappointed Raven seeks to understand what’s going on with her son, Booker sets out to clear his name.

March 2

FX on Hulu begins today. You will be able to see past seasons of FX shows as well as episodes from new seasons following their airings on FX and FXX. Additionally, select FX Originals such as Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher and The Old Man will debut on Hulu

March 3

The grand opening celebration of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be live streamed. Follow Laughing Place for full coverage throughout the day.

March 4

The first ride-thru attraction starring Mickey, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, officially opens today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

March 5

The next Disneyland After Dark event, Pixar Nite, is held at Disney California Adventure this evening.

March 6

The latest from Pixar, Onward, is released in theaters today.

March 7

At the Bowers Museum, Becky Cline will host a presentation, Preserving the Magic: Fifty Years Inside the Walt Disney Archives.

March 8

Also at the Bowers Museum, Don Hahn will present Story by Disney: Inside the Craft and History of Storytelling at The Walt Disney Studios.

March 9

The next phase of Carl Sagan’s visionary series premieres on National Geographic with the first episode of Cosmos: Possible Worlds

March 10

The Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival continues. Tonight, as part of the Garden Rocks concert series, guests can enjoy a performance by The Guess Who.

March 11

Disney’s Annual Shareholder Meeting is held in Raleigh, North Carolina. This will be the first meeting which features Bob Chapek as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

March 12

D23 is once again holding their Sip & Stroll event at Disney California Adventure. Members will enjoy a private reception at the Sonoma Terrace, hear from Chef Jimmy Weita, and enjoy a few items, plus much more.

March 13

Stargirl is released on Disney+. The original movie is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

March 14

At the Walt Disney Family Museum hear from “A Woman Behind WED” with Imagineer Tania Norris.

March 15

I know you have all been waiting for it. Today is the day. G-Force is now on Disney+

March 16

Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem holds a special panel at the SXSW Conference ahead of its series premiere.

March 17

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Disneyland celebrates its 15th Anniversary today.

March 18

Little Fires Everywhere premieres on Hulu. The series follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

March 19

Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem has its Hulu Debut. The show is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.

March 20

Disney Junior’s Mira, Royal Detective premieres today. Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the Queen. Along with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, Mira will stop at nothing to solve a case. Each episode features two 11-minute music- and dance-filled stories which showcase Mira utilizing critical thinking and deductive reasoning to help her family, friends and extended community.

March 21

Minnie Mouse joins the Mad Tea Party with the latest release in the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection.

March 22

The cast and crew of The Mandalorian appear at PaleyFest. Follow Laughing Place for full coverage.

March 23

Today is the 30th anniversary of Pretty Woman.

March 24

Marvel Season of Super Heroes returns at Disneyland Paris for another year.

March 25

Road to Empyre: The Kree/Skrull War #1 leads into the next major Marvel event by sharing how the Kree and the Skrulls first went to war.

March 26

Disney’s latest live-action adaptation Mulan is released today.

March 27

On the premiere episode of Disney+’s Be Our Chef the contestants participate in a Cinderella inspired challenge. The first two families, the Merrill family and Robbins family, are asked to magically transform a classic comfort food into a gourmet meal.

March 28

The season premiere of Sydney to the Max is available on DisneyNOW. Sydney gets her first period, and when she has an accident at school, she’s too upset and wants to sit out her bass solo at the school concert.

March 29

The Bowers museum is hosting a rare screening of the Walt Disney’s masterpiece, Fantasia, featuring a stunning collection of timeless classical music and Disney’s animated interpretations of the soundtrack.

March 30

The 1973 Western, Santee, is now available on Hulu

March 31

The final chapter in the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker is available on Blu-Ray today.