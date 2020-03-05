Recap: Disney+’s “Diary of a Future President” — Episode 6

by | Mar 5, 2020 11:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

We’re past the halfway point of the semester (series) and we are ready to dive into the next assignment (episode). As always, make sure those No. 2 pencils are sharpened and get ready to take notes on this week’s episode. Here we go!

Let’s go character-by-character this week, as it seems to be the easiest way to break down the three plotlines of the episode. Bobby is hanging out with Monyca (don’t forget that ‘y’, honey.) and is thrown for a loop when she asks about his father. He is immediately stressed about the question, as his relationship with his deceased father is still and open wound in his life. He avoids the convo and heads to watch a movie with his friends.

The movie is about a dad who passes away and turns into a mailbox (What is this? THE LAKE HOUSE?!) and he continues to be sad. For good reason! He’s young and dealing with a huge loss. He, understandably, runs away. Liam later confronts him to make sure he’s okay and allows for a dialogue to be opened between the two.

Gabi is distressed from the start of the episode as she has been taken off the major case at her firm. She is incredibly sad that her passion can’t be put towards this huge case, and on top of that, she has been asked to read the handbook about in-work relationships with Sam. What a mood killer. Gabi is ready to just sign and move on, but Sam requests they actually go over the detail and take careful consideration.

The reading event ends up turning into a cute moment between the two, connecting over their shared admiration for each other. Sam reveals the first time he knew he liked Gabi and that he suggested reading the handbook to get her mind off the demotion at work. AND THEN THEY I LOVE YOU. Cute.

Elena is a convict this episode, finally attending detention after her orange juice incident. She immediately connects with the “6 o’clockers,” who have gotten a bad reputation, even thought they are really nice. She ends up sitting with them at lunch the next day, much to the dismay of her best friend Sasha. After second-guessing her decision, she avoids the 6 o’clockers. We love a back-and-forth moment.

After getting let out of her detention early for good behavior (…is this Rikers? What is happening?!), she decides to take a stand against the bias fellow student have against the group, speaking out for them in a positive light during her next morning announcements. Elena is doing what the other girls should be doing!

TIME! Place your papers face down on your desk and I will come pick them up. Only 4 episodes left. Will they ever make mention of her being president again? Stay tuned!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend