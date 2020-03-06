Disney+ Watch Guide: March 6-12

This week on Disney+ brings new episodes of exclusive shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Diary of a Future President, Marvel Hero Project, and Shop Class. In our Library Highlights section, we’re celebrating a few important events. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

“After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village.”

“Patrice and Dontrell become the first couple ever married at Pandora, The World of Avatar. Alyssa & Scott honor generations of "ohana" at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, with a surprise performance by singer and guitarist Kina Grannis.”

Diary of a Future President – “Matters of Diplomacy”

“As she prepares for the big dance, Elena is shocked to discover she has a “mustache.” Attempts to fix it only make it worse, forcing her to “own” her look. Bobby and his buddies plan a prank for the dance, but when it doesn’t go the way Bobby expected, he lashes out at Liam. Gabi’s discomfort with her new relationship only grows when her mother invites the entire family over to meet Sam.”

“When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through rounds of trial and error, and the search for a lab that would let a middle schooler use it, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of science and kindness is what makes her a hero.”

“Teams are challenged with designing and building their very own mini golf holes.”

Pixar in Real Life – “Brave: Merida Visits an Archery Range”

“Merida visits a local archery range in Long Island to showcase her talent and skills.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

“For over 20 years, Kris Becker has provided top notch care to the animals of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Through a unique and emotional bond, Becker is able to look after these exotic creatures through nutrition and wellness support. As she goes about her day, Becker is also able to interact with guests helping educate them on the animals and important conservation efforts.”

“The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join Amber for a project inspired by Disney's Zootopia.”

New on Disney+

Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, Ben Foster, and Holliday Grainger star in this heroic period drama about the US Coast Guard’s incredible rescue of a stranded ship during a nor'easter in 1952.

Fox’s 2005 direct-to-video sequel takes place ten years after the first film with a new team of kids taking on “The Beast.”

Library Highlights

Whispers tells the story of a baby elephant who gets separated from his mother and forms an unlikely bond with a loner to help reunite him with his family. Released March 10th, 2000.

International Women’s Day – Viking Warrior Women

Celebrate International Women’s Day with National Geographic and the untold stories of the viking heroines who never got their proper credit in the history books.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway – Mickey Mouse Shorts

In celebration of the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Walt Disney World, stream some of your favorite Mickey Mouse shorts on Disney+.

March Madness – Glory Road

Get into the March Madness spirit with Glory Road, the true story of Basketball’s first all African American lineup.