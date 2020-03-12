Soundtrack Review: “Stargirl”

by | Mar 12, 2020 9:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

With today’s release of Stargirl on Disney+, fans can take the music with them wherever they go with the Stargirl Original Soundtrack, now available from all major streaming providers. It includes new recordings by Grace VanderWaal and Graham Verchere in addition to score by Rob Simonson. Unlike most soundtracks, which put the songs first and the score later, this release presents all of the tracks in the order they play in the film, with a few bonus tracks just for fun.

We will start with a breakdown of the songs on the album before diving into the score. Track 3 is Grace VanderWaal’s acoustic version of “Be True to Your School” by The Beach Boys. With just her voice and a ukulele, she’s able to create a rousing rendition of the classic song. But the better version is track 9, where she is accompanied by the full marching band, which is my favorite track on the entire soundtrack.

Grace VanderWaal also sings a cover of ‘We Got the Beat” by The Go-Gos, this one with backing vocals from the other cheerleaders and claps and stomps from the crowd. Big Star’s “Thirteen” appears on the album three times, with track 7 including the original recording. Track 10 is a duet between Grace VanderWaal and Graham Verchere as heard in the film and track 19 is a bonus, a Grace VanderWaal solo just for this album.

The last big cover from the film is Graham Verchere’s version of “Just What I Needed” by The Cars from the climax of the film. I love the arrangement on this version, especially during the bridge when the big band comes in to play the kids out for their conga line through a golf course. It was arranged by Marius de Vries, who also arranged the songs in La La Land, and the bridge has a similar feel to “Another Day of Sun.”

The last two songs on the release are Grace VanderWaal originals that play over the end credits. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” is an acoustic prayer for peace in times of trial. It’s a very soulful track that changes tempo several times for emotional effect.

Lastly, there’s “Today and Tomorrow,” the pre-release single that sums up the message of the film from Stargirl’s point of view. The lyrics talk about two individuals who were once so close they felt like one person and will never see each other again. The only instrument on the song is Grace’s ukulele. In spite of this, it has a very rich and full sound for such an acoustic release.

Ten score tracks contain selections of Rob Simonsen’s brilliant melodies for the film. His theme for “Leo” kicks things off, starting acoustic and transitioning to more ethereal sounding instruments as Stargirl is introduced. Synthesizers are called into play at times in a way that feels magical, and other world instruments like glockenspiels and shekeres are added on tracks like “Cinnamon.” His score also includes the “Micah Fight Song,” a “Rah, rah, rah” anthem for the marching band to play.

I love all of the music on the Stargirl Original Soundtrack. From excellent covers of classic songs to two new Grace VanderWaal ballads and an ethereal score by Rob Simonsen, it presents 50-minutes of wonderful music that you’ll want to listen to again and again. The wait is over for fans of the Jerry Spinelli novel, who can finally see Stargirl come to life on Disney+ and hear the music anytime they want with this soundtrack release.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend