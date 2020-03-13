“Frozen 2” Autographed DVD Giveaway

Are you one of our lucky Frozen 2 fans? We’re giving away two signed copies of Frozen 2 on DVD courtesy of our friends at shopDisney and Disney Store! This special giveaway is in celebration of the new Limited Edition Queen Elsa and Queen Anna dolls, which release on Saturday, March 14th, in stores and online.

Each 17-inch doll features deluxe accents like Swarovski crystals, embroidered clothing, and rooted eyelashes. They also come in deluxe display boxes and a stand. Elsa is limited to 8,500 figures worldwide and Anna is limited to 8,000. Each doll will retail for $129.99. Purchase both dolls in stores or online to receive a free Olaf Disney Story key, exclusive to this offer.

There will be two winners. One winner will receive a DVD of Frozen 2 signed by Kristen Bell and another winner will receive a DVD signed by Josh Gad. The giveaway is open to residents of the United State only and is presented by our friends at shopDisney and Disney Store. Enter by completing the form below.