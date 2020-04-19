An Up-Close Look at the D23 2020 Fantastic Worlds Member Gift

We just received our D23 member gift for 2020, a box of collectibles themed to “Fantastic Worlds” from Disney parks, movies, and TV shows. This gift comes exclusively with the subscription or renewal of a Gold or Gold Family Membership throughout 2020.

Items inside include your 2020 membership card, a foldout map, patch, postcard set, bandana/handkerchief, and six pins you won’t find anywhere else.

The patch celebrates the 65th anniversary of Disneyland with a retro 1950’s shape and design.

There are seven postcards in the set themed to Space Mountain from Tomorrowland, Baia from The Three Caballeros, Treasure Island, Cloud City from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Planet X from Guardians of the Galaxy, Paris from The Aristocats, and Pandora from Avatar.

The bandana says “Adventure is Out Here” and features Mickey Mouse exploring the wilderness with a D23 compass.

The six pins are themed to the Swiss Family Treehouse from Swiss Family Robinson, Tony’s Restaurant from Lady and the Tramp, Bald Mountain from Fantasia, Asgard from Thor, Pizza Planet from Toy Story, and Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

For me, the centerpiece of the member gift is a fold-out map reminiscent of the vintage Disneyland and Walt Disney World souvenir maps. It includes so many hidden details and park icons and even a hidden Mickey or two. This map is perfect for framing for diehard Disney fans.

I love all of the items in this year's D23 Member Gift. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up or upgrade to a Gold membership level at any time on D23.com. If you’re already a member, you’ll receive yours when you’re eligible to renew.