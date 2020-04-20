Daily Disney Drop: April 20, 2020

While COVID-19 continues to impact all of us, many parts of Disney are continuing to release new content, hosting live-streams, and entertaining us through various means. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for April 20th, 2020

9:00am PT: Live workout with fitness expert Michael Vazquez on Good Morning America’s Instagram

11:00am PT: Wildlife Journalism with Gloria Dickie on National Geographic Education YouTube

Gloria Dickie is a journalist reporting on climate change and biodiversity protection around the world. Join her to learn about field reporting and follow her recent story on Sloth Bears from start to finish.

12:00pm PT: How to Draw Cyclops with Marcus To on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

12:30pm PT: SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft

8:00pm ET/PT: Avatar on FX

9:00pm ET/PT: Life Below Zero: “Port Protection” on National Geographic

Residents of Port Protection undertake arduous tasks to ensure their winter survival.

10:00pm ET/PT: For Life: “Character and Fitness” on ABC

Flashing back to the previous nine years of his incarceration, Aaron’s journey from terrified novice prisoner to attorney and social crusader unfolds.