Daily Disney Drop: April 23, 2020

From Disney history to LEGO builds and from workouts the NFL Draft, there is a lot to explore today. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for April 23, 2020.

12:01am PT: Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures Season 3 becomes available on Disney+

12:01am PT: Cunningham becomes available on Hulu

9:00am PT: Live workout with Aaptiv Master Trainer Kenta Seki on Good Morning America’s Instagram

9:00am PT: Assembling Avengers LEGOs on Marvel’s YouTube

11:00am PT: Sea Cows & Sponges with Jennifer Adler on the National Geographic Education YouTube

Jennifer Adler is an underwater photojournalist and conservation photographer. Join her to hear the stories of her favorite underwater subjects and see the gear that makes her work possible.

12:00pm PT: Wonderful Women of Disney: Early Life on The Walt Disney Family Museum Facebook page

5:00pm PT: Toy Story Watch Party with @shopDisney on Twitter `

5:00pm PT: NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren “Mommy and Me” on Freeform

Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood. Maddie and Robb come across a gruesome discovery. Ben experiences mysterious side effects and Ted confronts Helen.

10:00pm ET/PT: Better Things: “Batcenara” on FX

Sam throws Frankie a Batcenera