Daily Disney Drop: April 27, 2020

Here is your rundown of The Walt Disney Company’s offerings for April 27, 2020. This is our Daily Disney Drop.

8:00am PT: Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up with Ryan Stegman on Marvel’s YouTube

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At The Lunch Table with Bailey Son on Radio Disney’s Instagram

11:00am PT: Meet the North with Jennifer Kingsley on National Geographic Education YouTube

From 2015-2018 journalist Jennifer Kingsley went on an Arctic adventure called Meet the North. By meeting one person at a time and then asking that person to introduce her to another person, she gradually came to know the region’s communities and stories. Join her to learn about the importance of cross cultural understanding and the power of asking questions.

12:30pm PT: SportsCenter Special – Draft Grades on ESPN

4:00pm PT: The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever

Live DJ set from DJ D-Nice’s Instagram handle @dnice, with special guest Chris Harrison

6:00PM PT: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11: Episode 5) FX on Hulu Watch Party

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor – Listen to Your Heart Week 3 on ABC

As the couples prepare to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of superstar judges, they first must endure the toughest test of their relationship yet. It is time to face the music about who want to pursue a real connection. If a couple cannot see their future together, they must say their goodbyes before the competition begins. Now receiving a rose no longer just means having a romantic connection.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “Get Carried Away on ABC

Noa invites Daniel on a charity trip to Puerto Rico where things don’t go as planned, while Vanessa stays close to the Garcias and helps Mateo land his next gig as a DJ. At home, Mari invites Natalie’s crush to their house where Natalie is put in a position to act on her feelings

10:00pm ET/PT: Breeders: “No Cure Part 2” on FX

Luke’s condition worsens and he is admitted to a specialist pediatric unit. As Paul. Ally and their parents desperately wait for news, stress and fear cause cracks to form within the family.