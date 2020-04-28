Daily Disney Drop: April 29, 2020

National Geographic Live is debuting a new Facebook series today which headlines our Daily Disney Drop for April 29, 2020

12:01am PT: Footloose (2011) and Normal People become available on Hulu

12:01am PT: Mrs. America: “Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc” becomes available on Hulu

Phyllis and Fred Schlafly debate superstart Feminist couple Brenda and Marc Feigan-Fasteau on television.

9:00am PT: Stay at Home Workout with GMA & Soulcycle Master Instructor Tomas Mikuzis on Good Morning America Instagram

10:00am PT: National Geographic Live with Brian Skerry (Underwater Photographer) on the Nat Geo Live Facebook Page

11:00am PT: The Unknown World of Plankton with Gabrielle Corradino on National Geographic Education YouTube

Gabrielle Corradino is a biological oceanographer that studies plankton. Join her to bring the microscopic world to life and learn the challenges and rewards of studying some of earth’s tiniest creatures.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Don Hahn at the Walt Disney Family Museum

Look for coverage on Laughing Place

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland – Fort Salem: “Mother Mycelium” on Freeform

Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as a distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. Anacostia probes into Scylla’s past.

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Brain Scramblies” on FX

While the vampires fear they’ve been electronically cursed, Guillermo tries to thwart a deadly threat to his masters.

10:00pm ET/PT: Dave “Jail” on FXX

Dave is trapped in a prison of his own creation.