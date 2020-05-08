What We Learned During D23’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Cast Reunion Challenge

This afternoon saw the debut of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge hosted by D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club, in celebration of the final episode of the series having premiered on Disney+ this past Monday, May the 4th for Star Wars Day. The cast was invited to look back on all seven seasons of the show and were “tested in the ways of the Force” on their Clone Wars trivia skills.

Participating in the event were Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano), Catherine Taber (Padmé Amidala), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex, all other clone troopers), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Sam Witwer (Darth Maul), Tom Kane (Yoda and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars narrator), and host Justin Arthur of D23.

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge:

Here's what we learned during the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge:

Tom Kane couldn’t participate in the longer show, but he did send in a short introduction.

Ashley Eckstein says she felt like a Padawan learner when she first began recording Star Wars: The Clone Wars , because she was just starting out in the voice-over industry.

Catherine Taber's favorite moment was at Star Wars Celebration Orlando and other events when the whole cast got to unite.

Matt Lanter agreed, having formed a bond with the rest of his castmates over the years.

Dee Bradley Baker fondly recalls seeing fellow actor Ian Abercrombie channel Chancellor Palpatine.

James Arnold Taylor says he dreams Star Wars and he always looks forward to reuniting. He loves getting Eckstein to laugh in the studio.

Sam Witwer was a fan of the show before he joined the voice cast. He’s very impressed with how the look of the show has evolved since it began.

Eckstein and Taylor had many memorable Disney Parks experiences hosting Star Wars Weekends. Baker enjoyed participating in the event’s parades, and Lanter enjoyed performing for the live crowds.

Lanter and Eckstein had an ongoing “Ketchup Wars” prank going during their trips together.

Taber and Taylor admired the resort hotels at Walt Disney World.

Most of the cast prefers blue milk to green milk.

Taylor wants Dave Filoni to make a Plo Koon spinoff about the character bringing Ahsoka into the Jedi Order.

James Arnold Taylor seems to know the most Star Wars: The Clone Wars trivia.

When considering "class superlatives," Dee Bradley Baker was overwhelmingly deemed the Class Clown among the cast, while Tom Kane was considered the Most Talkative.

It was hard for the cast to record the episodes because they enjoyed each other’s company so much and kept chatting between takes.

Taber is sad they’re not doing more episodes, but had a wonderful time making the series and the new season. She says the hope of the fans is what brought it back for the final run on Disney+.

Eckstein is glad they finally got to answer the question of how Ahsoka and Rex survived the Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available in its entirety exclusively on Disney+.