What We Learned During D23’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Cast Reunion Challenge

by | May 8, 2020 4:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

This afternoon saw the debut of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge hosted by D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club, in celebration of the final episode of the series having premiered on Disney+ this past Monday, May the 4th for Star Wars Day. The cast was invited to look back on all seven seasons of the show and were “tested in the ways of the Force” on their Clone Wars trivia skills.

Participating in the event were Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano), Catherine Taber (Padmé Amidala), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex, all other clone troopers), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Sam Witwer (Darth Maul), Tom Kane (Yoda and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars narrator), and host Justin Arthur of D23.

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge:

Here’s what we learned during the ____________ Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge:

  • Tom Kane couldn’t participate in the longer show, but he did send in a short introduction.
  • Ashley Eckstein says she felt like a Padawan learner when she first began recording Star Wars: The Clone Wars, because she was just starting out in the voice-over industry.
  • Catherine Taber’s favorite moment was at Star Wars Celebration Orlando and other events when the whole cast got to unite.
  • Matt Lanter agreed, having formed a bond with the rest of his castmates over the years.
  • Dee Bradley Baker fondly recalls seeing fellow actor Ian Abercrombie channel Chancellor Palpatine.
  • James Arnold Taylor says he dreams Star Wars and he always looks forward to reuniting. He loves getting Eckstein to laugh in the studio.
  • Sam Witwer was a fan of the show before he joined the voice cast. He’s very impressed with how the look of the show has evolved since it began.
  • Eckstein and Taylor had many memorable Disney Parks experiences hosting Star Wars Weekends. Baker enjoyed participating in the event’s parades, and Lanter enjoyed performing for the live crowds.
  • Lanter and Eckstein had an ongoing “Ketchup Wars” prank going during their trips together.
  • Taber and Taylor admired the resort hotels at Walt Disney World.
  • Most of the cast prefers blue milk to green milk.
  • Taylor wants Dave Filoni to make a Plo Koon spinoff about the character bringing Ahsoka into the Jedi Order.
  • James Arnold Taylor seems to know the most Star Wars: The Clone Wars trivia.
  • When considering “class superlatives,” Dee Bradley Baker was overwhelmingly deemed the Class Clown among the cast, while Tom Kane was considered the Most Talkative.
  • It was hard for the cast to record the episodes because they enjoyed each other’s company so much and kept chatting between takes.
  • Taber is sad they’re not doing more episodes, but had a wonderful time making the series and the new season. She says the hope of the fans is what brought it back for the final run on Disney+.
  • Eckstein is glad they finally got to answer the question of how Ahsoka and Rex survived the Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available in its entirety exclusively on Disney+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend