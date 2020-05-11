The Kingdom Keepers Rebirth: Author Ridley Pearson on Updating His Adventure Novels

by | May 11, 2020 3:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Fifteen years ago, author Ridley Pearson released a book called Kingdom Keepers where Orlando teenagers are tasked with defending Walt Disney World from very real versions of Disney Villains like Maleficent. A decade and a half later this wildly successful book is responsible for almost a dozen books with more to come in the near future.

The Walt Disney World Pearson wrote about in his first book a decade and half ago has changed. What readers see on page one of that original book is very different from what they would experience if they visited the parks today. Disney Books has asked Pearson to update his saga to reflect the more contemporary Walt Disney World.

I recently had a chance to ask Pearson some questions for Laughing Place about all things related to the Kingdom Keepers as he promotes the new editions of his classic series.

 

Laughing Place: It’s been fifteen years since Kingdom Keepers was published. Looking back on that first book in the series, what have been the biggest surprises to you?

Ridley Pearson: Disney Books asked me to create and write a suspense story for younger readers set inside their theme parks. That request of course came with a bunch of rules and restrictions. Since I am a researcher, I voiced my concern that I would need full access to the Disney parks after closing hours. Initially, I was told that was impossible. But… my clever editor wrote me back a month later and said she’d arranged an after-hour visit for me. I’ve now been over 30 times, I think, including work done on the cruise ships, and in the Disney Archives – that has been SO helpful!

Kingdom Keepers was published with no subtitle, as a one book stand alone. It would be nearly two years after publishing the first book that Disney Books came back and asked for a series. We agreed on five books. Then the Disney Cruise Line offered me access to their fleet, and the series became 7 books. Then the Return was written – three more books. So the surprise was this EVER got written, and that it has grown into at least 10 books… with more to come!

LP: How has the pressure of the Kingdom Keepers fandom impacted your writing? Do you see the potential fan community’s response as a motivator or hindrance while you are writing?

RP: It’s more support than pressure. I have found a new home in the Disney-verse. I receive emails and letters from all over the world. Parents, excited their children are reading; or how the books enhanced a family trip to the parks.

LP: Between the Kingdom Keepers and The Return, which one presented the most challenges to you as a writer? What was it like to dive into the history books and make Walt Disney a supporting character in your work?

RP: The most challenges came from The Return series (three books) because of the factual history involved. Disney Archives (Becky Cline and Kevin M. Kern) along with Marty Sklar, Alex Wright, Kim Irvine, and others provided oral history for me, archive photos and more. 

LP: With the upcoming revision to the Kingdom Keepers series, what do you hope to accomplish with the new editions? What has been the most difficult part of revising your work to include the parks of today?

RP: The hope is to give new readers a series of books that “make sense” according to the Parks they visit. Disney’s transformation of (especially) Disney World over the past 15 years made some of the original 7 books “unrelatable.” Some of the attractions or characters are now absent from the Parks.

The “fun” factor is that devoted Kingdom Keepers readers will find books like #3 basically “brand new.” This provides the loyal readers new action, characters and storyline. And it’s an “Insider” thing, because without having read the first, original, seven, you won’t know what has been changed!

LP: If the Kingdom Keepers were adapted for the screen, whether it’s the theatres or Disney+, what would you hope the adaptations would retain from your work? Is there any aspect of your books that mustn’t be changed? Would you want a hands-on role in any big screen adaptation?

RP: I’m trusting Disney to do a good job if we’re ever so lucky.  As the writer of the books I would LOVE the Harry Potter approach of sticking to the chronological storylines and relationships from the novels. It’s interesting to me (in my adult suspense as well) that Hollywood tends to adapt a book and not pay much attention to the book. Yet, the best adaptations stay pretty close, if not perfectly close to the books.

That said, Rick Elice and Disney Theatrical adapted Dave Barry’s and my Peter and the Starcatchers in a way Dave and I NEVER would have – and it’s the most fun, action-packed, brilliant adaptation authors could ever ask for.

So, what do I know?

The Kingdom Keepers rerelease has begun with books 1,2,3 in the series available for purchase now. The rest of the series should be available later this year. A new book continuing the story of the Kingdom Keepers, Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance, is slated to be released in March 2021.  

 
 
Read Related Articles

[easy-social-share]

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed