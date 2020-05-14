Daily Disney Drop: May 15, 2020

Lots going on today with a slew of new movies and shows coming to Disney+ and Hulu. The headliner is the debut of It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer. This is your Daily Disney Drop for May 15, 2020

Now Available: It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs” on Disney+

In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.

Now Available: Be Our Chef: “Worth Melting For” on Disney+

In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa’s icy powers. The families visit Epcot’s Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold?

Now Available: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: Cast on Disney+

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Stephanie Carroll” on Disney+

Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Beauty and the Beast Stained Glass” on Disney+

The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast.

Now Available: Maleficent Mistress of Evil on Disney+

Now Available: Fury Files on Disney+

Now Available: The Great becomes available on Hulu.

Now Available: The following library titles become available on Hulu.

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

10:30am ET/PT: Puppy Dog Pals: “Give ‘Em the Boot” on Disney Channel

Bingo and Rolly search for the perfect pair of cowboy boots so Bob can go line dancing during his Texas road trip.

11:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “Mystery at the Marketplace” on Disney Channel

When Meena wants to make special ladoos for her father’s homecoming party, Mira must help track down the spice merchant who has an essential ingredient.

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At the Lunch Table with Laura Marano on Instagram.

11:00am PT: Live Workout with Aarmy Co-Founder Akin Akman on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

11:00am PT: Photographing the World’s Species with Joel Sartore on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Photographer Joel Sartore is a man on a mission – he’s committed to taking portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries (that’s more than 15,000 species)! Join us to learn about Joel’s recent escapades as the founder of the National Geographic Photo Ark – and be some of the first to learn about his newest addition to the Ark!

2:00pm PT: Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up with Brad Meltzer on YouTube.

4:00pm PT: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Premiere Watch Party with D23 on YouTube and Facebook.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Disney Legend Paige O’Hara at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

5:30pm PT: The Greatest Game Ever Played on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1122 on ABC.

A mom from Danville, California, believes she has the solution to help your babies sleep through the night. Entrepreneurs from Bloomington, Indiana, introduce the Sharks to their ethical business model for their personalized body care brand; while a husband and wife from Boulder, Colorado, pitch their healthier plant-based alternative of a favorite comfort food. Entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, present their stylish and ethically minded version of a comfortable outdoor accessory.

