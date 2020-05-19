Daily Disney Drop: May 20, 2020

From the return of Disney Springs to the return of The Wonderful World of Disney, here is the Daily Disney Drop for May 20, 2020

Available Now: New Marvel comics available digitally:

2020 Ironheart #1

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #4

Hawkeye: Freefall #5

Star #4

Available Now: Mrs. America: “Houston” on Hulu.

Alice, Rosemary and Pamela cross into enemy territory at the National Women’s Conference in Houston, where they come face-to-face with Feminist leaders.

7:00am PT / 10:00am PT: Disney Springs relaunches. Laughing Place will be live on Facebook.

10:00am PT: National Geographic Live with wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade on Facebook.

10:00am PT: Glaciers – Rivers of Ice with Ian Strachan on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

11:00am PT: Personal Trainer & Fitness Expert Dax Bloomquist on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: Behind the Yellow Border with Mo Rocca & National Geographic Staff on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Get a behind the scenes look into life at National Geographic with GeoBee national championship host Mo Rocca and friends from National Geographic. Join to learn about investigative journalism, cartography, expeditions, and National Geographic’s very own bees!

12:30pm PT: Historical Ecology of Corals with Jonathan Cybulski on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Jonathan Cybulski is a Ph.D. candidate at the university of Hong Kong whose research focuses on coral communities through time. Join him to learn about corals and their importance to our marine world, what being a marine biologist is really like, and explore the intersection of history and ecology.

1:00pm PT: Marvel Let’s Play Live: Marvel’s Spider-Man on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

3:00pm PT: Cheaper by the Dozen Disney+ Watch Party on Twitter with #CheaperByTheDozen.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Historian Michael Campbell at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

6:00pm PT: Scandal Watch Party with Hulu on Twitter with #ScandalWatchParty.

6:00pm PT: Game 6: The Movie on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana on ABC.

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland – Fort Salem: Witchbomb on Freeform.

Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from Basic Training making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “The Return” on FX.

The vampires offer shelter to an old nemesis who’s down on his luck.