Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor

Date: May 19th, 2020 (interview recorded May 13th, remainder of episode recorded May 18th)

Listen

Topics

Obi-Wan Kenobi voice actor James Arnold Taylor joins Mike for a discussion of his career, included roles in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, acting as host of Star Wars Weekends and Star Wars Celebration, and creating his own podcast and one-man show about his personal journey. Plus, two previous guests return to discuss the season finale and final season of The Clone Wars.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below