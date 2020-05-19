Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor
Date: May 19th, 2020 (interview recorded May 13th, remainder of episode recorded May 18th)
Obi-Wan Kenobi voice actor James Arnold Taylor joins Mike for a discussion of his career, included roles in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, acting as host of Star Wars Weekends and Star Wars Celebration, and creating his own podcast and one-man show about his personal journey. Plus, two previous guests return to discuss the season finale and final season of The Clone Wars.
