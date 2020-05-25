Daily Disney Drop: May 26, 2020

We hope you had a nice holiday weekend. As we get into the work week, we expect a lot of news about the future of Disney. Until that happens, Disney has a lot to share. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 26, 2020.

Now Available: I Still Believe (2020) is now available on Hulu.

8:00am PT: Alex’s review of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme goes live on LaughingPlace.com

9:00am PT: Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up with Chip Zdarsky on Marvel’s YouTube.

11:00am PT: In the Field-Glacial Lakes with Isai Madriz on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Isaí Madriz is an entomologist and zoologist studying the freshwater insects of Patagonia. Join him back in the field to learn about glacial lakes and see one up close and personal.

1:00pm PT: Love, Victor Trailer Premiere Party on Hulu’s YouTube.

2:00pm PT: Mike’s review of Queen’s Peril goes live on LaughingPlace.com

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live on Laughing Place’s YouTube

Topics: Extinct Attractions

10:00pm ET/PT: The Genetic Detective: “The Case of the Missing Lovebirds” on ABC.

CeCe Moore works with Snohomish County’s Sheriff’s Office to look into the double homicide case of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.