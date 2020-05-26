Daily Disney Drop: May 27, 2020

This is going to be a big day for Disney. From the return of Marvel comics to Walt Disney World presenting their reopening plans, and from a historic space launch to the Wonderful World of Disney; here is the Daily Disney Drop for May 27, 2020.

Now Available: New comics from Marvel available at local comic shops and the Marvel app.

Amazing Spider-Man #43

Avengers #33

Marauders #10

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1

Venom #25

Now Available: Mrs. America: “Reagan” on Hulu.

Gloria, Bella and Jill put pressure on the White House to act on their proposals from the National Women’s Conference. Phyllis prepares to leverage her political victories as the 1980 presidential election draws near.

7:00am PT/10:00am ET: Disney merchandise locations reopen at Disney Springs.

7:00am PT/10:00am ET: Walt Disney World to present reopening plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

10:00am PT: Nat Geo Live with Carnivore Ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on Facebook.

11:00am PT: Exploding, Oozing Lava with Jeffrey Johnson on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Professor Jeffrey Johnson works at active volcano sites worldwide to model how, when, and why they erupt. Join him to learn about the different types of lava that are active in volcanoes today and learn its two most important properties – gassiness and stickiness!

12:00pm PT: Launch America – Mission to Space Live on ABC News Live and National Geographic.

This broadcast.will feature exclusive interviews, including former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, who completed two Space Shuttle missions and a six-month trip aboard the ISS; astronaut Christina Koch, who made four spacewalks and holds the record as the female astronaut with the longest single trip in space; ABC News contributor Steven Ganyard; and additional scientists and NASA officials. Plus, the live event will offer a comprehensive look at what’s on the horizon in human exploration; SpaceX and Elon Musk’s roles in the launch; personal stories of what life is like on the ISS; and profiles of Behnken and Hurley, as well as their wives, both also NASA astronauts.

12:30pm PT: Identity & Photojournalism with Daniella Zalcman on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Documentary photographer Daniella Zalcman’s work focuses on the legacy of Indian Residential Schools. Join her to explore her journey to becoming a photojournalist and to discuss complex issues of identity, history, and culture.

1:00pm PT: Marvel Let’s Play Live: Marvel Future Fight on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor – The Dark World on ABC.

10:00pm ET/PT: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The New Deal” on ABC.

Coulson and the agents are thrust back in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. The team must find out what happened.

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Collaboration” on Freeform.

Nador’s old familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, Guillermo leaves to serve a new master, and Nadja and Lazslo revive their musical act.