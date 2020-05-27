Daily Disney Drop: May 28, 2020

Today may be a bit slower than yesterday, but still plenty of Disney fun to be had. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 28, 2020

Now Available: D23 Inside Disney Podcast

Chloe Bennet talks set secrets from the final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and how she’s ready so sing along to Hamilton on Disney+.

2:30am PT: KBO League: Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants on ESPN2.

Approx. 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET: Jeremiah reports from the Kennedy Space Center.

11:00am PT: Seeing Science in Everyday Life with Anusha Shankar on the National Geographic Education YouTube Channel.

Anusha Shankar studies hummingbirds. Join her to learn more about data collection and how to apply the scientific recording method in everyday applications.

4:00pm PT: Industrial Light & Magic Presents Empire at 40 on ILM’s YouTube.

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to be a Millionaire LIVE in the app.

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to be a Millionaire on ABC.

In the Hot Seat: Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper

9:00pm ET/PT: Hoey Moley II – The Sequel: “That’s One for the Scrapbooks” on ABC.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth on ABC.

Tom Lemon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Andrea Savage.

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: “The Toll of the Sea” on Freeform.

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander, while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.