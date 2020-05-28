Daily Disney Drop: May 29, 2020

It is new content day with new episodes coming to Disney+ and Ramy returning for its second season on Hulu. This is the Daily Disney Drop for May 29, 2020.

Now Available: Be Our Chef: “Woody’s Lunchbox” on Disney+.

In round ten of “Be Our Chef” two families are Inspired by the Pixar film Toy Story. These two families will have to bring new life to their favorite childhood snack. Before heading into the kitchen, the families visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to play with Woody and Jessie and to sample some out-of-this-world snacks!. There is only one spot left in the finale, and both teams want to make it in.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 on Disney+.

Bill is at Texas A&M to meet their mascot. Then, he’s in New York to meet a guide dog for a runner.

Now Available: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Practical” on Disney+.

The team celebrates the artistry behind the practical models, effects and animatronic creatures

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Jerome Ranft” on Disney+.

Pixar sculptor Jerome Ranft spends his days creating characters the old-fashioned way. Through the use of clay, Ranft is responsible for helping imagine Pixar characters in a tangible way that modern technology has yet to replicate. Molding, sculpting and carving all come into play as Jerome employs his elegant – and yet occasionally messy – craft

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Nightmare Before Christmas Candy Bowl” on Disney+.

The Freemans work on a Halloween -themed craft inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Now Available: New library series on Disney+

Doc McStuffins Season 5

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables

The Evermoor Chronicles Season 1-2

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta Season 2

Now Available: Ramy Season 2 on Hulu.

In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Now Available: Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020) on Hulu.

9:00am ET/PT: Puppy Dog Pals: “Keia’s Birthday Balloon Bash” on Disney Channel.

ingo and Rolly go on a mission to find a special balloon for Keia’s birthday party.

Approx 10:00am PT: Laughing Place Team will discuss the latest news from Walt Disney World on Facebook.

11:00am PT: At the Lunch Table with Jack from AJR on the Radio Disney Instagram.

11:00am PT: Directing an Expedition with Sandra Elvin on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

On Everest Day, hear from Sandra Elvin, the Director of Expeditions for the recent National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet expedition to Mt. Everest. She has been an expedition leader in Canada spotting polar bears and beluga whales, to China home to giant pandas and Asiatic black bears, and to Mongolia where snow leopards can be found. Hear how she organized a team of scientists to summit the highest mountain in the world!

12:00pm PT: The Jump on ESPN will have the latest on the possibility of the NBA resuming their season at Walt Disney World.

2:00pm PT: Mike will discuss the latest in Star Wars on Facebook.

4:00pm PT: E60: Imperfect – The Roy Halladay Story on ESPN.

5:00pm PT: Cool Runnings on ESPN.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with VFX Supervisor and Founder of Alpha Studios Kaitlyn Yang at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

Join VFX Supervisor and Alpha Studios Founder Kaitlyn Yang as she shares stories from beginning her career at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, her work with Google, Disney, and Netflix, and her path to founding her own VFX company, Alpha Studios, in 2013.