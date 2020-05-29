TV Review: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

We surveyed one hundred viewers and asked them what is the biggest difference between Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud. The number one answer? Survey says: “Celebrities.” Returning May 31st, this season groups together teams composed most of reality TV stars, but Steve Harvey keeps the fun going. The definition of celebrity may be a little loose, but Sundays on ABC will still be a lot of fun.

In the season premiere, the cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy faces off against the team from the Netflix reboot, Queer Eye. Each team is playing for a different charity organization with an opportunity to win as much as $25,000 for the charity of their choice. The OG cast, which Carson Kressley claims means “The Old Gays,” is playing for The Trevor Project while the new class is playing for GLSEN.

Steve Harvey continuously cracks up throughout the episode with two groups of contestants that feel about as far removed from his comfort zone as possible. Their perspective on a topic surveyed about things grandma would put on grandpa in the bedroom get pretty interesting. But in the end, the men behind two very inspirational shows root each other on and bring about a spirit of one team united towards helping their community, which carries over from their respective series.

The celebrity game follows the exact same format as the daily version that anyone can play. A representative from each team steps up to the podium to try and get the highest anser on a topic round and the winning team can continue through until they get all the surveyed answers or miss three, at which point the other team can steal. The winning team gets to play a bonus ‘Fast Money” round and if successful, their charity gets the full $25,000.

Sunday, May 31st, kicks off ABC’s Summer Fun and Games with Celebrity Family Feud at 8:00 pm, followed by Press Your Luck and Match Game. Get ready for a summer of Sunday night fun on ABC.