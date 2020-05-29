TV Review: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

by | May 29, 2020 4:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

We surveyed one hundred viewers and asked them what is the biggest difference between Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud. The number one answer? Survey says: “Celebrities.” Returning May 31st, this season groups together teams composed most of reality TV stars, but Steve Harvey keeps the fun going. The definition of celebrity may be a little loose, but Sundays on ABC will still be a lot of fun.

In the season premiere, the cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy faces off against the team from the Netflix reboot, Queer Eye. Each team is playing for a different charity organization with an opportunity to win as much as $25,000 for the charity of their choice. The OG cast, which Carson Kressley claims means “The Old Gays,” is playing for The Trevor Project while the new class is playing for GLSEN.

Steve Harvey continuously cracks up throughout the episode with two groups of contestants that feel about as far removed from his comfort zone as possible. Their perspective on a topic surveyed about things grandma would put on grandpa in the bedroom get pretty interesting. But in the end, the men behind two very inspirational shows root each other on and bring about a spirit of one team united towards helping their community, which carries over from their respective series.

The celebrity game follows the exact same format as the daily version that anyone can play. A representative from each team steps up to the podium to try and get the highest anser on a topic round and the winning team can continue through until they get all the surveyed answers or miss three, at which point the other team can steal. The winning team gets to play a bonus ‘Fast Money” round and if successful, their charity gets the full $25,000.

Sunday, May 31st, kicks off ABC’s Summer Fun and Games with Celebrity Family Feud at 8:00 pm, followed by Press Your Luck and Match Game. Get ready for a summer of Sunday night fun on ABC.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend