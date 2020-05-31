Daily Disney Drop: June 1, 2020

Get a look at the creation of Disneyland Paris’s Space Mountain and more. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 1, 2020.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu:

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

7:00am PT/10:00am ET: LEGOLAND Florida reopens. Follow Laughing Place for full coverage.

10:00am PT: Space Mountain: A Discussion with the Imagineers on the Disneyland Paris YouTube.

11:00am PT: Unearthing the Spinosaurus with Nizar Ibrahim on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist who scours deserts for clues of life millions of years ago. On Dinosaur Day, learn more about Nizar’s most famous find – the spinosaurus – and the new conclusions he’s made from his research.

4:00pm PT: E.K. Johnston is live with Bakka Phoenix on E.K. Johnston’s Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “The Lunch Club” on Disney Channel.

Sydney feels torn between spending time with her best friends and her fencing teammates. Can she be friends with both groups … or will she have to choose one?

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Lose Your Bestie?” on Disney Channel.

When Cami tells Delaware she doesn’t want to take up a new hobby, Pam takes advantage and tries to steal Delaware as a best friend.

9:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on ABC.

Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.

9:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Sugarland Plum” on National Geographic.

Mathilde takes charge of the inn, while the “Filies” prepare for the matchmaking dance.

10:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Law of Two” on National Geographic.

The Iroquois return to Wobik to collect their dead.