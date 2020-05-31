Daily Disney Drop: June 1, 2020

Get a look at the creation of Disneyland Paris’s Space Mountain and more. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 1, 2020.
7:00am PT/10:00am ET: LEGOLAND Florida reopens. Follow Laughing Place for full coverage.
10:00am PT: Space Mountain: A Discussion with the Imagineers on the Disneyland Paris YouTube.
11:00am PT: Unearthing the Spinosaurus with Nizar Ibrahim on the National Geographic Education YouTube.
Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist who scours deserts for clues of life millions of years ago. On Dinosaur Day, learn more about Nizar’s most famous find – the spinosaurus – and the new conclusions he’s made from his research.
4:00pm PT: E.K. Johnston is live with Bakka Phoenix on E.K. Johnston’s Instagram.
8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “The Lunch Club” on Disney Channel.
Sydney feels torn between spending time with her best friends and her fencing teammates. Can she be friends with both groups … or will she have to choose one?
8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Lose Your Bestie?” on Disney Channel.
When Cami tells Delaware she doesn’t want to take up a new hobby, Pam takes advantage and tries to steal Delaware as a best friend.
9:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on ABC.
Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.
9:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Sugarland Plum” on National Geographic.
Mathilde takes charge of the inn, while the “Filies” prepare for the matchmaking dance.
10:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Law of Two” on National Geographic.
The Iroquois return to Wobik to collect their dead.