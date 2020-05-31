Daily Disney Drop: June 1, 2020

by | May 31, 2020 9:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Get a look at the creation of Disneyland Paris’s Space Mountain and more. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 1, 2020.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu:

  • Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere
  • Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere
  • Match Game: Season 5 Premiere
  • Children’s Hospital: Complete Series
  • Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • 10 Year Plan (2014)
  • 4th Man Out
  • Above & Beyond (2014)
  • Almost Adults (2016)
  • Born to be Wild (2011)
  • Casino (1995)
  • Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
  • Cliffhanger (1993)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • Dave (1993)
  • Digging for Fire (2015)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
  • Equilibrium (2002)
  • Fair Game (2010)
  • Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
  • Futureworld (1976)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Happily N'Ever After (2007)
  • Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
  • Honey (2003)
  • Honey 2 (2011)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • I Love You, Beth Cooper
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
  • Joyride (1997)
  • Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Losing Isaiah (1995)
  • Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
  • Meet the Fockers (2004)
  • Meet the Parents (2000)
  • Mo' Money (1992)
  • My Girl (1991)
  • My Girl 2 (1994)
  • Nate and Hayes (1983)
  • October Sky (1999)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • The American President (1995)
  • The Cookout (2004)
  • The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • The Scout (1994)
  • The Tuxedo (2002)
  • The Wood (1999)
  • The X-Files (1998)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Trade (2007)
  • Treading Water (2013)
  • True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)
  • Undertow (2004)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
  • Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
  • Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
  • You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
  • Zardoz (1974)

7:00am PT/10:00am ET: LEGOLAND Florida reopens. Follow Laughing Place for full coverage.

10:00am PT: Space Mountain: A Discussion with the Imagineers on the Disneyland Paris YouTube.

11:00am PT: Unearthing the Spinosaurus with Nizar Ibrahim on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist who scours deserts for clues of life millions of years ago. On Dinosaur Day, learn more about Nizar’s most famous find – the spinosaurus – and the new conclusions he’s made from his research.

4:00pm PT: E.K. Johnston is live with Bakka Phoenix on E.K. Johnston’s Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “The Lunch Club” on Disney Channel.

Sydney feels torn between spending time with her best friends and her fencing teammates. Can she be friends with both groups … or will she have to choose one?

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Lose Your Bestie?” on Disney Channel.

When Cami tells Delaware she doesn’t want to take up a new hobby, Pam takes advantage and tries to steal Delaware as a best friend.

9:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on ABC.

Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.

9:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Sugarland Plum” on National Geographic.

Mathilde takes charge of the inn, while the “Filies” prepare for the matchmaking dance.

10:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Law of Two” on National Geographic.

The Iroquois return to Wobik to collect their dead.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend