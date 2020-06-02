Daily Disney Drop: June 3, 2020

Orange County Florida continues its march towards reopening while Up airs on The Wonderful World of Disney. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 3, 2020.

Now Available: New digital-first comics from Marvel.

Avengers of the Wastelands #5

Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider #5

2020 Force Works #3

Scream: Curse of Carnage #6

Now Available: New collections from Marvel:

Astonishing X-Men by Joss Whedon & John Cassaday Omnibus Hardcover

Ghost Rider Vol. 1

Mephisto: [Classic]

Sensational She-Hulk by John Byrne Omnibus Hardcover

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble

Star Wars: Darth Vader Poster Book

The Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1: Down in Flames, Up in Smoke

X-Men Vol. 1

6:00am PT/9:00am ET: Universal Orlando reopens for Annual Passholders. Follow Laughing Place for coverage.

11:00am PT/2:00pm ET: The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meets.

11:00am PT: Sound-based Storytelling with Bull McQuay on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Bill McQuay is the owner and operator of Eco Location Sound, a company that specializes in sound-based storytelling with a particular emphasis on scientific exploration and natural history. Learn more about sound-based storytelling, and how natural sounds can enhance a story.

12:30pm PT: Conservation & Public Health: Fisheries with Christopher Golden on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Christopher Golden is an ecologist and epidemiologist who investigates the nexus of trends in global environmental change and human health. Join him for a discussion on the intersections of climate change, sustainable fishing practices, and nutrition.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney: Up on ABC.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “Slurping with the Enemy” on Disney Channel.

Max is worried when a new smoothie shop creates competition for his business, and he discovers Sydney and her friends can’t resist their popular flamingo drink. Back in the 90s, Leo’s dad is worried the new laser tag place will threaten business for his arcade.

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Live with Kramsky?” on Disney Channel.

When Cooper needs money to go to an out-of-state tournament with his hockey team, Cami secretly rents out their garage to help him raise funds.

10:00pm ET/PT: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “Know Your Onions” on ABC.

With the identity of the timeline-unraveling “thread” revealed, the team’s mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values. Is preserving the future of the world as they know it worth the destruction they could prevent?

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Witches” on FX.

When Nador and Laszlo are abducted by a coven of witches, the others must venture to Brooklyn to rescue them.