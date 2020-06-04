Daily Disney Drop: June 5, 2020

It is the season finale of Be Our Chef. There are also several Disney related presentations at the virtual ATX Festival. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 5, 2020.

Now Available: The Hello Mate Collection from Dooney & Bourke is now available at shopDisney.com.

Now Available: Be Our Chef: “The Spectacular Finale” on Disney+.

In The Spectacular Finale of “Be Our Chef” two of our families face-off in the final rematch! The families must draw inspiration from their favorite Disney film to create a spectacular treat that could be served in the Disney Parks. But they won’t be making just one – they will need to make 24.

Now Available: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Visualization” on Disney+.

Much like the original trilogy, The Mandalorian drew influences from both Western and Samurai films. We delve deeper into those influences and discuss how emulating those genres inspired the show.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor” on Disney+.

Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town.

Now Available: Disney Insider: “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway” on Disney+.

"Artemis Fowl" author, Eoin Colfer, takes "Disney Insider" on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot's Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “101 Dalmatians Onesie” on Disney+.

The Gubaney family and Amber get to work on a "101 Dalmatians"-inspired project."

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “George Montano” on Disney+.

Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park’s top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father’s legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages.

Now Available: New library content on Disney+.

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (S1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

Shirley

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

6:00am PT/9:00am ET: Universal Orlando reopens to the general public. Follow Laughing Place for coverage.

8:30am ET/PT: Muppet Babies: “Animal Gets the Sneezies” on Disney Channel.

When Animal gets a case of the sneezies, he doesn’t want to go to the doctor.

9:00am ET/PT: Mickey Mouse Mixed-up Adventures: “Donald’s Fast Food 500” on Disney Channel.

Mickey and his friends plan to surprise Donald with a waffle breakfast for his birthday.

9:00am PT: Faith Friday: A Conversation on Faith & Pride with Paula Faris and Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am PT: Meet the Manatees with Jamal Galves on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

National Geographic Photo Ark EDGE Fellow and conservation biologist, Jamal Galves, is passionate about manatee conservation in Belize. Join him to learn about his work to safeguard the Antillean manatee.

12:15pm PT: Scrubs Retrospective at the ATX TV… From the Couch Festival.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes, will reunite for a special conversation during the virtual festival.

2:45pm PT: The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera at the ATX TV… From the Couch Festival.

Take a look into the creative collaboration that brought Lucasfilm’s first ever live action Star Wars series to life on Disney+. Continuing the saga’s legacy in new and unexpected ways was both a challenging and exciting task that this talented and diverse group of filmmakers took head on. Ahead of season two, revisit season one to gain an inside look at the epic and critically-acclaimed series, available exclusively on Disney+.

3:30pm PT: Barkskins Yappy Hour at the ATX TV… From the Couch Festival.

Grab your pup and join the cast and creator of National Geographic’s limited series Barkskins for a live conversation (with cocktails!) about the sprawling epic airing now. Based on Annie Proulx’s New York Times bestselling novel, Barkskins transports viewers to 17th-century New France for a story filled with mystery, drama and grit.

5:00pm PT: Air Bud on ESPN.

In the wake of his father’s death, Josh struggles to adapt to his new home in Washington state. That all changes when he signs up to be the school basketball team’s manager and discovers that his dog Bud can play the sport amazingly well. After Bud joins the team, Josh’s life brightens considerably, until the dog’s former owner returns in hopes of reclaiming the pooch.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Muppet Designer Bonnie Erickson at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

8:00pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “Crush Hour” on Disney Channel.

On the last day of school, Syd reads through all the notes in her yearbook and notices an anonymous message from someone confessing that they have a crush on her!

8:23pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Say Goodbye?” on Disney Channel.

Cooper arranges for the Glamtronics to perform at the annual Firefighters’ Ball, but it winds up being the same night of Peyton’s going away party.