Daily Disney Drop: June 8, 2020

by | Jun 7, 2020 9:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Laughing Place will debut reviews for several upcoming Hulu shows today, but if you are looking for something you can watch today, ABC will debut The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 8, 2020.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

  • My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
  • Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
  • From Paris with Love (2010)

Now Available: Costume Hoodies on shopDisney.

9:00am PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Crossing Swords.

9:30am PT: Digital Media for Change with Ifeatu Nnaobi on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Ifeatu Nnaobi is a documentary filmmaker using digital media to contribute to mobilizing for change. Join her to learn about the different media types she uses and how she shares themes of migration, conflict, and human rights, including highlighting the stories of women abducted by Boko Harem.

10:00am PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Love, Victor.

11:00am PT: Saving our Oceans with Alan Friedlander and Whitney Goodell on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

National Geographic Pristine Seas team members Alan Friedlander, chief scientist, and Whitney Goodell, marine ecologist and geospatial analyst, will discuss their work with the project and how they are helping survey and protect our ocean. On World Oceans Day, learn about their latest project monitoring the coral reefs of Molokini in Hawaii.

12:00pm PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Into the Dark: Good Boy.

1:00pm PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Taste the Nation.

1:30pm PT: Laughing Place will stream a conversation on Hulu’s upcoming programming.

5:00pm PT: The Undefeated on Justice, Equality and Responsibility on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever: “Sean Lowe” on ABC.

Before Sean Lowe found his happily ever after seven years ago, the former Kansas State football player from Dallas, Texas, greeted 26 stunning women who stepped out of the limos, excited about the possibility of romance. In his season we were introduced to Lesley, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss; Catherine, with whom he found a genuine and deep connection with; AshLee, who melted his heart with the story of her adoption as a little girl; and Sarah, who found the courage to free fall from the top of a skyscraper. Relive the dramatic and heartbreaking moments, including Tierra’s explosive fallout with AshLee, the most confrontational hometown visit with Desiree, and the devastating moment Lindsay, who showed up on the first night in a wedding dress, realized that she would not be getting the proposal she had hoped for.

9:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “Buttermilk” on National Geographic.

Trepagny solicits the help of the Wendats, while Mathilde consolidates power in Wobik.

10:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Wobble” on National Geographic.

Trepagny and Bouchard attempt a daring rescue mission and incite war with the Iroquois.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend