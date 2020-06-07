Daily Disney Drop: June 8, 2020

Laughing Place will debut reviews for several upcoming Hulu shows today, but if you are looking for something you can watch today, ABC will debut The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 8, 2020.

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Now Available: Costume Hoodies on shopDisney.

9:00am PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Crossing Swords.

9:30am PT: Digital Media for Change with Ifeatu Nnaobi on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Ifeatu Nnaobi is a documentary filmmaker using digital media to contribute to mobilizing for change. Join her to learn about the different media types she uses and how she shares themes of migration, conflict, and human rights, including highlighting the stories of women abducted by Boko Harem.

10:00am PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Love, Victor.

11:00am PT: Saving our Oceans with Alan Friedlander and Whitney Goodell on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

National Geographic Pristine Seas team members Alan Friedlander, chief scientist, and Whitney Goodell, marine ecologist and geospatial analyst, will discuss their work with the project and how they are helping survey and protect our ocean. On World Oceans Day, learn about their latest project monitoring the coral reefs of Molokini in Hawaii.

12:00pm PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Hulu’s Into the Dark: Good Boy.

1:00pm PT: Laughing Place will post our review of Taste the Nation.

1:30pm PT: Laughing Place will stream a conversation on Hulu’s upcoming programming.

5:00pm PT: The Undefeated on Justice, Equality and Responsibility on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever: “Sean Lowe” on ABC.

Before Sean Lowe found his happily ever after seven years ago, the former Kansas State football player from Dallas, Texas, greeted 26 stunning women who stepped out of the limos, excited about the possibility of romance. In his season we were introduced to Lesley, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss; Catherine, with whom he found a genuine and deep connection with; AshLee, who melted his heart with the story of her adoption as a little girl; and Sarah, who found the courage to free fall from the top of a skyscraper. Relive the dramatic and heartbreaking moments, including Tierra’s explosive fallout with AshLee, the most confrontational hometown visit with Desiree, and the devastating moment Lindsay, who showed up on the first night in a wedding dress, realized that she would not be getting the proposal she had hoped for.

9:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “Buttermilk” on National Geographic.

Trepagny solicits the help of the Wendats, while Mathilde consolidates power in Wobik.

10:00pm ET/PT: Barkskins: “The Wobble” on National Geographic.

Trepagny and Bouchard attempt a daring rescue mission and incite war with the Iroquois.