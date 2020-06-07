What We Learned from Inside 30 for 30: Be Water

ESPN+ is continuing their Inside 30 for 30 series with their episode on Be Water. This edition is a roundtable discussion led by ESPN MMA reporter and host Ariel Helwani and five of UFC’s most popular figures – Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Michelle Waterson and Bruce Buffer, Here is some information about each panlist as well as their thoughts on Bruce Lee.

Michelle Waterson:

17-8 Record (5-4 in UFC)

No. 8 ranked strawweight

12 of 17 wins by stoppage

Former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

Bruce Lee is the founding father of Mixed Martial Arts

He was able to adapt different styles.

The films he was in was just a small portion of his life.

He was able to show his passion of life and passion of martial arts through movies.

The point he was trying to get across is that we are all individuals and more alike than we are different.

He showed people the beauty of his culture and embraced the beauty in other people’s culture.

There wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t pursue his passion.

Bruce Buffer:

UFC ring announcer since 1996

Trained kickboxing in his 20s

Professional poker player

Co-host of the “It’s Time” podcast

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

He is the grandfather of martial arts and mixed martial arts

I lived my life based on his “be like water” theory.

His approach to the theory of fighting really grabbed me.

Everytime a movie came out we would run to the theater.

He is an icon, he is a legend, he brought martial arts to the forefront to people who just weren’t paying attention.

Israel Adesanya

19-0 record (8-0 in UFC)

UFC Middleweight Champion

14 of 19 wins by knockout

75-5 record in kickboxing

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

He tried everything, underground fighting as well.

He influenced a whole generation into martial arts.

He was the first to break down the barriers between martial arts

As a UFC Fighter, back then he would have done very well.

His legacy for me, “Keep questioning”

He stood the test of time because what he spoke of is still being applied today.

Jorge Masvidal

No. 3 welterweight in the UFC

Made pro debut in 2013

2019 Helwani Show Male Fighter of the Year

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

He was always testing himself and always pushing himself.

I was Bruce Lee for two years in a row

He was incorporating things like wrestling and western boxing.

He was smart enough to go against the system.

Zhang Weili

Current UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion

First Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history.

21-1 MMA record.

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

When I was very little, I watched his movie Enter the Dragon and thought it was super cool.

I felt his nunchuck skills were so cool and practical.I think he would definitely win the championship, but I feel so sorry that he left us so early.

He would integrate more Chinese martial arts techniques into MMA.

He also inspired more people build their confidence by practicing martial arts

His influence in China is still very powerful. No one at this moment can surpass him.

Every word from him still influences me to this date.

If he was still alive he would help generate more significant progress in promotion Chinese martial

You can watch Be Water on ESPN+ and read our review here.