What We Learned from Inside 30 for 30: Be Water

by | Jun 7, 2020 9:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ESPN+ is continuing their Inside 30 for 30 series with their episode on Be Water. This edition is a  roundtable discussion led by ESPN MMA reporter and host Ariel Helwani and five of UFC’s most popular figures – Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Michelle Waterson and Bruce Buffer, Here is some information about each panlist as well as their thoughts on Bruce Lee.

Michelle Waterson:

  • 17-8 Record (5-4 in UFC)
  • No. 8 ranked strawweight
  • 12 of 17 wins by stoppage
  • Former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

  • Bruce Lee is the founding father of Mixed Martial Arts
  • He was able to adapt different styles.
  • The films he was in was just a small portion of his life.
  • He was able to show his passion of life and passion of martial arts through movies.
  • The point he was trying to get across is that we are all individuals and more alike than we are different.
  • He showed people the beauty of his culture and embraced the beauty in other people’s culture.
  • There wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t pursue his passion.

Bruce Buffer:

  • UFC ring announcer since 1996
  • Trained kickboxing in his 20s
  • Professional poker player
  • Co-host of the “It’s Time” podcast

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

  • He is the grandfather of martial arts and mixed martial arts
  • I lived my life based on his “be like water” theory.
  • His approach to the theory of fighting really grabbed me.
  • Everytime a movie came out we would run to the theater.
  • He is an icon, he is a legend, he brought martial arts to the forefront to people who just weren’t paying attention.

Israel Adesanya

  • 19-0 record (8-0 in UFC)
  • UFC Middleweight Champion
  • 14 of 19 wins by knockout
  • 75-5 record in kickboxing

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

  • He tried everything, underground fighting as well.
  • He influenced a whole generation into martial arts.
  • He was the first to break down the barriers between martial arts
  • As a UFC Fighter, back then he would have done very well.
  • His legacy for me, “Keep questioning”
  • He stood the test of time because what he spoke of is still being applied today.

Jorge Masvidal

  • No. 3 welterweight in the UFC
  • Made pro debut in 2013
  • 2019 Helwani Show Male Fighter of the Year

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

  • He was always testing himself and always pushing himself.
  • I was Bruce Lee for two years in a row
  • He was incorporating things like wrestling and western boxing.
  • He was smart enough to go against the system.

Zhang Weili

  • Current UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion
  • First Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history.
  • 21-1 MMA record.

Thoughts on Bruce Lee:

  • When I was very little, I watched his movie Enter the Dragon and thought it was super cool.
  • I felt his nunchuck  skills were so cool and practical.I think he would definitely win the championship, but I feel so sorry that he left us so early.
  • He would integrate more Chinese martial arts techniques into MMA.
  • He also inspired more people build their confidence by practicing martial arts
  • His influence in China is still very powerful. No one at this moment can surpass him.
  • Every word from him still influences me to this date.
  • If he was still alive he would help generate more significant progress in promotion Chinese martial

You can watch Be Water on ESPN+ and read our review here.

 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend