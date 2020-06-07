What We Learned from Inside 30 for 30: Be Water

ESPN+ is continuing their Inside 30 for 30 series with their episode on Be Water. This edition is a roundtable discussion led by ESPN MMA reporter and host Ariel Helwani and five of UFC’s most popular figures – Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Michelle Waterson and Bruce Buffer, Here is some information about each panlist as well as their thoughts on Bruce Lee.
Michelle Waterson:
- 17-8 Record (5-4 in UFC)
- No. 8 ranked strawweight
- 12 of 17 wins by stoppage
- Former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion
Thoughts on Bruce Lee:
- Bruce Lee is the founding father of Mixed Martial Arts
- He was able to adapt different styles.
- The films he was in was just a small portion of his life.
- He was able to show his passion of life and passion of martial arts through movies.
- The point he was trying to get across is that we are all individuals and more alike than we are different.
- He showed people the beauty of his culture and embraced the beauty in other people’s culture.
- There wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t pursue his passion.
Bruce Buffer:
- UFC ring announcer since 1996
- Trained kickboxing in his 20s
- Professional poker player
- Co-host of the “It’s Time” podcast
Thoughts on Bruce Lee:
- He is the grandfather of martial arts and mixed martial arts
- I lived my life based on his “be like water” theory.
- His approach to the theory of fighting really grabbed me.
- Everytime a movie came out we would run to the theater.
- He is an icon, he is a legend, he brought martial arts to the forefront to people who just weren’t paying attention.
Israel Adesanya
- 19-0 record (8-0 in UFC)
- UFC Middleweight Champion
- 14 of 19 wins by knockout
- 75-5 record in kickboxing
Thoughts on Bruce Lee:
- He tried everything, underground fighting as well.
- He influenced a whole generation into martial arts.
- He was the first to break down the barriers between martial arts
- As a UFC Fighter, back then he would have done very well.
- His legacy for me, “Keep questioning”
- He stood the test of time because what he spoke of is still being applied today.
Jorge Masvidal
- No. 3 welterweight in the UFC
- Made pro debut in 2013
- 2019 Helwani Show Male Fighter of the Year
Thoughts on Bruce Lee:
- He was always testing himself and always pushing himself.
- I was Bruce Lee for two years in a row
- He was incorporating things like wrestling and western boxing.
- He was smart enough to go against the system.
Zhang Weili
- Current UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion
- First Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history.
- 21-1 MMA record.
Thoughts on Bruce Lee:
- When I was very little, I watched his movie Enter the Dragon and thought it was super cool.
- I felt his nunchuck skills were so cool and practical.I think he would definitely win the championship, but I feel so sorry that he left us so early.
- He would integrate more Chinese martial arts techniques into MMA.
- He also inspired more people build their confidence by practicing martial arts
- His influence in China is still very powerful. No one at this moment can surpass him.
- Every word from him still influences me to this date.
- If he was still alive he would help generate more significant progress in promotion Chinese martial
You can watch Be Water on ESPN+ and read our review here.