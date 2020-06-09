Daily Disney Drop: June 10, 2020

Get ready for the return of sports, while ESPN broadcasts the 2020 MLB Draft. Also, as part of The Wonderful World of Disney, ABC will broadcast Big Hero 6. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 10, 2020.

Now Available: New comics from Marvel.

Black Cat #11

Daredevil #20

Deadpool #5

Excalibur #10

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17

New Mutants #10

Now Available: Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN) on Hulu.

2:30am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos

9:00am: Laughing Place will post our review of Long Gone Summer.

10:00am PT: Exploring the Ocean’s Invisible Parts with Katlin Bowman on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Katlin Bowman is a chemical oceanographer whose research on mercury in marine environments has taken her all over the world, including the North Pole. Join Katlin as she shares what it is like to do her work, from loading her lab onto a ship with a crane to taking the first mercury samples from the Arctic Ocean.

11:00am PT: Seabird Ecology with Justine Ammendolia on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Justine Ammendolia is a biologist, a geographer, and marine biologist. Justine’s projects range from studying the impact of plastic pollution on seabirds to the intra-colonial variation of foraging ranges and locations of breeding Arctic seabirds. Hear how she executes her field work and what she’s learned so far.

11:30am PT: German Cup Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

12:30pm PT: Rethinking Archaeology with Patricia Markert on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Patricia Markert is a historical archaeologist and PhD candidate in Anthropology at Binghamton University. Join her for a discussion of the unique methods she uses to uncover the history of Alsatian migration to Texas.

1:30pm PT: Laughing Place will stream this week’s Marvel Talk.

4:00pm PT: MLB Draft: Round 1 on ESPN.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6 on ABC.

10:00pm ET/PT: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “Alien Commies from the Future!” on ABC.

A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases. They won’t be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two.

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Theatre des Vampires” on FX.

The vampires try to survive without Guillermo, while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.