ESPN to Present Taquarius Wair with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2020 ESPYS.

ESPN will present Mesabi Range College Running Back Taquarius Wair with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2020 ESPYS on June 21st. What’s Happening: Mesabi Range College running back Taquarius Wair will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at The 2020 ESPYS.

The award is given to a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

Taquarius Wair was severely burned in a fire when he was four-years-old with medical experts giving him a 20% chance of survival.

The fire also claimed the life of his sister, Shawneece Wair.

Through a coma, multiple surgeries, and the loss of all of the fingers on his left hand, Taquarius didn’t give up on his dreams of playing competitive football.

Taguarius is an inspiring member of the football team at Mesabi Range College.

Past recipients of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance include Kay Yow, Eric LeGrand, Anthony Robles, George Karl, Dick and Rick Hoyt, Stuart Scott, Devon and Leah Still, Craig Sager, Jarrius Robertson, Jim Kelly and Rob Mendez.

The ESPYS will air Sunday, June 21st, at 9:00 pm ET. What They’re Saying: Taquarius Wair: “It is an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and humbling to be on a list with the previous recipients. I use the phrase ‘don’t give up’ in my life every day and I will continue to do so in the fight for my dream.”

Rob King, Senior Vice President and Editor-At-Large ESPN Content: “Taquarius embodies the determination, strength of character and spirit of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. We are honored to recognize him with this award, and we’re inspired by all he has achieved – and will achieve in the future.” Read Related Articles Football Coach Rob Mendez to be Honored with Jimmy V…

The 2020 ESPYS Set to Celebrate Inspiring…

The 2020 ESPYS to Be Hosted by Sue Bird, Megan…

Boxer and Healthcare Worker Kim Clavel to be Honored…