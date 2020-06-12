Disney+ Watch Guide June 12-18

by | Jun 12, 2020 8:35 AM Pacific Time

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with the premiere of an original film, Artemis Fowl. A whole lot of Walt Disney joins the streaming service with two classic episodes of the Disneyland serial and the 2008 documentary Walt & El Grupo. We’re hosting a special stream-along event on Saturday, June 12th, of some classic Mickey Mouse shorts with Leonard Maltin and his daughter Jessie. Don’t forget to check out this week’s milestone anniversaries and holidays. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope you have a magical week!

New Exclusives

Artemis Fowl

“Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

“Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Score”

“We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

“Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once in a lifetime moments for parkgoers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh Bag Toss”

“Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends.”

New on Disney+

The Liberty Story

This 1959 episode of Disneyland promoted the plans for Liberty Street at Walt Disney’s “Magic kingdom,” a park expansion that never materialized, in addition to showing clips from Johnny Tremaine and the animated short Ben & Me.

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt Disney provides an overview of the history of animation, tracing its roots from the stone age to 1955, and shows off some of his studio’s work.

Walt & El Grupo

This 2008 documentary chronicles the South American goodwill tour that Walt Disney took with several of his top artists in 1941 in an effort to strengthen allies during World War II, which resulted in the package features Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros.

Mighty Med

Both seasons of the Disney XD action comedy series are now on Disney+, about two boys who work in a superhero hospital.

Library Highlights

Classic Disney Shorts Film Festival with Leonard and Jessie Maltin

Join us on Saturday, June 13th, at 2:00 pm PT for a watch-along of 5 classic Mickey Mouse shorts on Disney+ with Leonard & Jessie Maltin. Click here for more details.

30th Anniversary – Roller Coaster Rabbit

This Roger Rabbit short premiered in theaters on June 15th, 1990, before the Touchstone Pictures film Dick Tracy.

20th Anniversary – Even Stevens

Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson-Romano made their debuts on June 17th, 2000, in Disney Channel’s family comedy Even Stevens.

10th Anniversary – Toy Story 3

The lives of Andy’s toys changed forever on June 18th, 2010, when Pixar’s third installment in the Toy Story franchise debuted.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Send this to a friend