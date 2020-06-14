ABC News Executive Placed on Leave Due to Disturbing Allegations

ABC News has placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave following a report of behavior concerns at ABC News.

What is Happening:

In a report on Huffington Post

Included in the report are claims that Ms. Fedida made racially charged comments regarding Disney Legend Robin Roberts during contract negotiations.

Mr. Ali said his investigation has been ongoing for six-months and involved interviews with 34 sources.

None of the sources agreed to speak on the record for a variety of reasons.

For a full detail of the allegations, you can read Mr. Ali’s report in the Huffington Post.

ABC News has placed Ms. Fedida on administrative leave while they investigate the allegations.

What They Are Saying: