Daily Disney Drop: June 19, 2020

by | Jun 18, 2020 9:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Various parts of The Walt Disney Company commemorates Juneteenth while the season finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian makes its way to Disney+. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 19, 2020.

 

Now Available: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Connections” on Disney+.

Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs” on Disney+.

Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.

Now Available: One Day at Disney: “Candice Valdez” on DIsney+.

Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles” on Disney+.

The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and Monsters University.

Now Available: New library content on Disney+.

  • 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
  • Big Sur: Wild California
  • Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
  • Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

2:30am PT: KBO League: LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears

8:00am PT: Faith Friday with Paula Faris and Jen Hatmaker on Good Morning America’s Instagram.

8:30am PT/ET: Muppet Babies: “The Spoon in the Stone” on Disney Channel

When Rowlf tells a story about the Spoon in the Stone, Animal, Gonzo, and Piggy race off on a quest to become the greatest knight.

9:00am PT/ET: T.O.T.S.: “Daddy Delivery” on Disney Channel

While Pip and Freddy make a delivery on Father’s Day, a baby Hedgehog gets stuck atop a hill and is too afraid to come down.

10:00am PT: Bowers Museum and the Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives exhibit reopen.

11:00am PT: Creating Connection through Photography with Asha Stuart & Erika Larsen on YouTube.

Join National Geographic Explorers and photographers Asha Stuart and Erika Larsen as they share their journeys to capture powerful moments of community and connection. Hear about their experiences in the field, the passion that drives their work, and their efforts to cultivate empathy and understanding through their assignments, whether it’s documenting the lives of people facing injustice or a community’s cultural ties to the natural world. Plus, learn how they’re building unique connections with collaborators to open up meaningful dialogues.

12:00pm PT: The Jump on ESPN.

2:00pm PT: Black-ish Juneteenth Watch Part on Hulu’s Twitter.

4:00pm PT: Rookie of the Year on ESPN.

8:00pm PT/ET: Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming airs on ABC.

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” will present intimate stories, examining the legacy of the holiday through the current lens of political and social unrest that has captured global attention. The special will feature stories of Black-owned businesses and the #BuyBlack movement to support them, the fight for voting rights and protecting them in 2020, the struggle to pass congressional anti-lynching legislation, the power of Black spirituality and the church and other houses of faith, and how a legacy of suffering has often been transformed into joy through the lens of artists.

8:00pm PT/ET: Selma has its Freeform premiere.

8:00pm PT/ET: Atlanta marathon on FX.

8:00pm PT/ET: Sydney to the Max: “My Best Friends’ Ending” on Disney Channel.

Sydney hosts a slumber party with all of her friends, but the night takes a turn when Emmy and Sophia have a huge disagreement, reminiscent of when a pair of expensive sneakers came between Max and Leo in the 90s.

8:23pm PT/ET: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Crash a Wedding?” on Disney Channel.

In a desperate attempt to avoid going to Charlotte’s bassoon performance, Coop, Cami and Fred come up with an elaborate scheme that involves them crashing a wedding.

 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend