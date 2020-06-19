Daily Disney Drop: June 20, 2020

National Geographic shares some of its wares at the AFI Docs festival while we will be hosting a special edition of Disney Trivia Live. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 20, 2020

1:00am PT: KBO League: LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears on ESPN

9:00am PT: Bench Press World Record Attempt: Julius Maddox on ESPN.

1:30pm PT: Rebuilding Paradise at AFI Docs Film Festival.

On November 8, 2018, tucked in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the picturesque town of Paradise would be changed forever. The Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive fire in history, displaced over 50,000 residents, leaving the community in ashes. In the aftermath of the haunting images of thick smoke and raging fires, Ron Howard’s documentary follows a group of residents as they struggle to rebuild their lives. While coping from the trauma and grieving their loved ones, they must wrestle with the logistics and bureaucracy of rebuilding their community.

2:00pm PT: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov on ESPN.

2:30pm PT: Akashinga: The Brave Ones at AFI Docs Film Festival.

Single mothers, abandoned wives and survivors of sexual and domestic violence enroll in an intense training selection to join rangers protecting elephants from poachers across Africa.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

Topics: Disney Dads and Star Wars 2: The Search for Money

8:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Lopez on ESPN.

8:20pm ET/PT: Coco on Freeform.