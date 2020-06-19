Disney+ Watch Guide: June 19-25

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+. Five films have milestone anniversaries including 65 years of Lady and the Tramp and 25 years of Pocahontas. We’ve also assembled a list of films and shows perfect for Juneteenth and Father’s Day in our Library Highlights section. And Disney has thrown in a few unexpected surprises with the additions this week. Whatever you chose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
“Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Connections” (Season Finale)
“Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
“Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
“The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and Monsters University.”
New on Disney+
The Jungle Book (2016)
Jon Favreau’s live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book draws inspiration from the animated classic and the Rudyard Kipling stories.
Fantastic Four (2015)
Fox’s 2015 attempt at rebooting Marvel’s Fantastic Four as a film franchise finds its way to Disney+.
The Pirate Fairy
Tinker Bell and her friends go on a high-seas adventure when a fairy named Zarina leaves Pixie Hollow to join a crew of pirates.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
The third film in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.
101 Dalmatians: The Series (1997) (S1)
The first season of the 1990’s “One Saturday Morning” 101 Dalmatians: The Series comes to Disney+.
Big Sur: Wild California
This National Geographic documentary from 2010 shows off the wildlife of Big Sur, narrated by Hector Elizondo.
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
A Disney Junior short-form spin-off of Disney’s Muppet Babies with real puppets.
Egypt’s Treasure Guardians
This documentary follows a team of archaeologists out to discover more of ancient Egypt’s secrets amidst the political upheaval of the nation.
Captain Sparky vs. the Flying Saucers
This 2012 short film was a bonus feature on the Frankenweenie DVD in which Victor and Sparky watch one of their home movies.
Library Highlights
65th Anniversary – Lady and the Tramp
Walt Disney’s animated classic premiered June 25th, 1955.
40th Anniversary – Herbie Goes Bananas
Herbie and Chloris Leachmen went to Rio de Janeiro on a madcap adventure on June 27th, 1980.
35th Anniversary – Return to Oz
After decades in development, Disney’s first foray into the works of L. Frank Baum came to the big screen on June 21st, 1985.
25th Anniversary – Pocahontas
Audiences first learned to paint with all the “Colors of the Wind” 25 years ago when Pocahontas was released on June 23rd, 1995.
5th Anniversary – Inside Out
Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust became movie stars on June 19th, 2015.
Juneteenth on Disney+
Celebrate Juneteenth with Black stories on Disney+!
- Black Panther
- The Color of Friendship
- Cool Runnings
- Hounded
- Jump In!
- Kazam
- K.C. Undercover
- The Lion King
- Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron
- The Poof Point
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Proud Family and The Proud Family Movie
- Queen of Katwe
- Raven's Home
- Red Tails
- Remember the TItans
- Ruby Bridges
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Smart Guy
- That’s So Raven
- A Wrinkle in Time
Father’s Day on Disney+
Celebrate Disney dad’s with the following films and TV shows on Disney+!
- Geppetto in Pinocchio
- King Stefan in Sleeping Beauty
- Pongo in 101 Dalmatians
- George Banks in Mary Poppins
- Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music
- Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Peter, Michael and Jack in Three Men and a Baby
- King Triton in The Little Mermaid
- Wayne Szalinski in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Homer Simpson in The Simpsons
- Maurice in Beauty and the Beast
- Goofy in Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie
- Mufasa in The Lion King
- Michael Cromwell in Jungle 2 Jungle
- Zeus in Hercules
- Dr. John Dolittle in Dr. Dolittle
- Fa Zhou in Mulan
- Nick Parker in The Parent Trap
- Coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans
- Tom Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen
- Marlin in Finding Nemo
- Bob Parr in The Incredibles
- Buck Cluck in Chicken Little
- Joe Kingman in The Game Plan
- Howard Stark in Iron Man 2
- King Fergus in Brave
- Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Mr. Murry in A Wrinkle in Time
- Wilden Lightfoot in Onward
- Artemis Fowl Sr. in Artemis Fowl
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, June 19th – Juneteenth – Black Panther
- Saturday, June 20th – First Day of Summer – Phineas and Ferb
- Sunday, June 21st – Father’s Day – A Goofy Movie
- Monday, June 22nd – Take Your Cat to Work Day – The Cat from Outer Space
- Tuesday, June 23rd – Let it Go Day – Frozen
- Wednesday, June 24th – International Fairy Day – Tinker Bell
- Thursday, June 25th – Day of the Seafarer – Sea Scouts
Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.