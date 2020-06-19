Disney+ Watch Guide: June 19-25

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+. Five films have milestone anniversaries including 65 years of Lady and the Tramp and 25 years of Pocahontas. We’ve also assembled a list of films and shows perfect for Juneteenth and Father’s Day in our Library Highlights section. And Disney has thrown in a few unexpected surprises with the additions this week. Whatever you chose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

“Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.”

“Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

“Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

“The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and Monsters University.”

New on Disney+

Jon Favreau’s live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book draws inspiration from the animated classic and the Rudyard Kipling stories.

Fox’s 2015 attempt at rebooting Marvel’s Fantastic Four as a film franchise finds its way to Disney+.

Tinker Bell and her friends go on a high-seas adventure when a fairy named Zarina leaves Pixie Hollow to join a crew of pirates.

The third film in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

The first season of the 1990’s “One Saturday Morning” 101 Dalmatians: The Series comes to Disney+.

This National Geographic documentary from 2010 shows off the wildlife of Big Sur, narrated by Hector Elizondo.

A Disney Junior short-form spin-off of Disney’s Muppet Babies with real puppets.

This documentary follows a team of archaeologists out to discover more of ancient Egypt’s secrets amidst the political upheaval of the nation.

This 2012 short film was a bonus feature on the Frankenweenie DVD in which Victor and Sparky watch one of their home movies.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Lady and the Tramp

Walt Disney’s animated classic premiered June 25th, 1955.

40th Anniversary – Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie and Chloris Leachmen went to Rio de Janeiro on a madcap adventure on June 27th, 1980.

35th Anniversary – Return to Oz

After decades in development, Disney’s first foray into the works of L. Frank Baum came to the big screen on June 21st, 1985.

25th Anniversary – Pocahontas

Audiences first learned to paint with all the “Colors of the Wind” 25 years ago when Pocahontas was released on June 23rd, 1995.

5th Anniversary – Inside Out

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust became movie stars on June 19th, 2015.

Juneteenth on Disney+

Celebrate Juneteenth with Black stories on Disney+!

Father’s Day on Disney+

Celebrate Disney dad’s with the following films and TV shows on Disney+!

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

