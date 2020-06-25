Daily Disney Drop: June 26, 2020

It is Disney+ Day! Today is headlined by all six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, but there is a lot more to discover. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 25, 2020.

Today: Disney Park Pass system opens to Annual Passholders.

Now Available: All six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 are available on Disney+

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening – and at times jaw-dropping – view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

Now Available: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs” is available on Disney+.

Bill meets dogs who find lost pets. Then, he visits a truffle-hunting dog.

Now Available: Disney Family Sundays: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” on Disney+.

The Green family and Amber team up for a project inspired by Snow White’s seven dwarves.

Now Available: One Day at Disney: Marc Smith is available on Disney+.

Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen.

Now Available: New library content is available on Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Raven's Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

7:00am PT: Faith Friday with Father Bryan Massingale and Paula Faris.on the Good Morning America’s Instagram.

8:30am ET/PT: Muppet Babies: “Summer’s Big Kerfloofle” aries on Disney Channel.

When Bunsen and Beaker bring a Floofle to the playroom, it bonds with Summer.

9:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “The Topsy Turvy Tiffin Mystery” airs on Disney Channel.

When Mikku and Chikku accidentally mix up the tiffin delivery, Mira helps set things right.

9:30am ET/PT: Puppy Dog Pals: “The Playcare Heat” airs on Disney Channel.

When Keia realizes she accidentally left her favorite stuffed animal at Playcare, she and the pugs set off to rescue the toy after hours.

11:00am PT: Connecting with Nature through Photography with Federico Pardo & Malaika Vaz on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Join National Geographic Explorers Federico Pardo and Malaika Vaz as they share their work as filmmakers and photographers dedicated to conserving wildlife and the environment. They’ll explore our relationship with the natural world, and how to harness the power of storytelling to cultivate empathy for the Earth, and inspire us all to protect it. Through their assignment, you'll learn how to tell compelling narratives for nature within your own backyard or community.

12:00pm PT: Star Wars Headlines Live on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

5:00pm PT: Angels in the Outfield on ESPN.

Foster kid Roger loves the Anaheim Angels, even though they’re the worst team in the major leagues. His estranged dad promises to reunite the family if the Angels make it to the World Series, so Roger prays that his favorite team will turn things around. A real angel named Al shows up in response to Roger’s prayers, and Anaheim’s hopeless coach is shocked to see his team on a winning streak.

7:00pm PT: Pose-A-Thon airs on FX, Freeform, and online.

In honor of Pride, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose will come together for a one-hour virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.